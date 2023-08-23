Mika reveals incurring financial loss worth 15 crore as he had to postpone concert due to health reasons

The past few days have been rough for Mika Singh as he’s struggling with a bad throat infection which pushed him to postpone his concerts in several countries. The singer reveals the decision came with a big financial setback, but he’s now all set to bounce back in action, and take the show back on the road.

Mika had to postpone his concerts in several countries including Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand due to his ill health

“In my 24-year long career, this is the first time that I had to postpone my shows because of my health. I am always very careful when it comes to my health, and take all precautions, especially my throat,” says Mika tells us from California.

The singer was in the middle of his world tour when he fell ill, and had to postpone his shows in Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, Thailand and Bali. In fact, he could not travel back to India because of his health.

Recalling the moments before the “tough” decision, the 46-year-old reveals that he was doing back to back shows in the US, and wasn’t getting enough rest in between.

“We would go to the venue shortly after landing at the destination. The last show was in Dallas jidhar mujhe garam sard ho gaya. It had a bad impact on my throat as I was already tired. I tried to avoid this decision, but the doctor suggested that I not travel for 25 hours to Australia and perform. It would have had a bad impact on my body. Doctor asked me to avoid travel, which is why I didn’t come to India as well,” informs Mika.

While he is grateful to everyone who supported him in the decision, the Aankh Marey hitmaker admits that it came at a huge price.

“We have suffered a loss of around ₹10-15 crore because we had back to back shows. I also returned money to some people. But I am glad everyone supported me, and fans also understood my position. It was important for me to postpone instead of playing the songs through CD or lip sync in the name of a live show, which many singers do these days. Aaj tak ki saari mehnat, image, respect, sab kharab ho jaati,” says the singer, who is now feeling “fit and fine”, and geared up to recover the loss.

“I am ready to bounce back. I am planning to start my work and recording from this week. I have some recordings, through which I will recover the money. After that, I will resume the performances in places like Bali, Singapore, Malaysia, Jakarta. Most of the shows will happen in January or February next year now,” he tells us, sharing that one lesson that he is walking away with after this entire episode.

“I will never add tour spots in so many countries at one go. I will divide it, ke ek saath na karein, because it gets tiring and sabka nuksaan hota hai. Rest is also important. It is a new lesson learnt,” concludes Mika.

