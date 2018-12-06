Simmba first song: In Aankh Marey, Sara Ali Khan looks confident with seasoned Ranveer Singh. Watch

The first song of Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Simmba is out. Remix version of the ‘90s hit number Aankh Maarey from the film, Tere Mere Sapney, the song has a hit written all over it. It is catchy, Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan impress with their dancing skills and has Rohit Shetty’s signature style of presentation.

Sharing the video, Karan Johar wrote: “Party song of the party season!here it is!#AankhMarey”

The over 3-minute song is set in a circus-like atmosphere — there are motor cyclists showing their biking skills, fireworks and torches glow in the background along with a jazzy array of lights as the lead pair make an entry. A peppy romantic dance number sees Sara matching steps with a seasoned Ranveer like a pro. She seems to the manor born... looking confident in front of the camera. Ranveer, of course, fits into the role with aplomb.

Karan Johar in a still from the song Aankh Marey.

The song even has cameos by Simmba producer Karan Johar and Arshad Warsi, the latter being the male lead in the original song. Also seen in it, is Rohit’s Golmaal gang including Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu apart from Arshad. The only one missing is Ajay Degvn. We are also told that Kumar Sanu sang the original score.

Simmba is the official remake of Telugu superhit Temper, which starred Jr NTR and Kajal Aggarwal and is about a corrupt cop with temper issues who has a transformative experience after a kidnapping incident. Simmba’s trailer was recently unveiled and showed Ranveer playing a corrupt cop, who changes after a brutal incident of rape.

Simmba hits the screens on December 28.

