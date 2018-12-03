Ranveer Singh’s Simmba is a remake of Temper: Here are all the details about Jr NTR’s original

Temper, starring Jr NTR, was a blockbuster and featured the lead actor as a corrupt cop. Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, directed by Rohit Shetty, is a remake of the Tollywood hit that Shetty has made his own. An orphan grows up watching cops live the high life and is inspired to become a policeman. From pulling the trigger without a moment’s hesitation to using the misery of people around to earn money -- Daya, the cop in Temper, does everything without feeling guilty. Bhalerao Sangram in Simmba the director’s version of Daya. Seeing as the film is directed by Shetty, Ranveer’s Bhalerao is OTT.

Daya veers towards the right path after an emotional conversation with a rape victim’s sister. His life and his ambitions change for the better after this moment in the film. Until then, all he does is try to woo the lady he falls in love with at first sight or act as the unofficial thug in a uniform for a local gang. He has no qualms about torturing people, and it was this attribute of the character that resulted in Temper becoming a success. The more unapologetic Daya was in the first half, the more guilty he feels for his deeds in the second half.

Daya’s moment of truth is a result of mistaken identity. His girlfriend Shanvi is kidnapped by mistake, but because she is related to Daya the local thugs let her go. Shanvi then asks Daya to save the girl who was originally intended to be the victim. This plot connected strongly with the audience in 2015.

Temper was directed by Puri Jagannadh and Prakash Raj played the role of the villain in the film. In Simmba, Sonu Sood plays the villain who has Bhalerao on a leash initially. Temper was a great masala film led by Jr NTR and if the trailer is anything to go by, Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, slated to release on December 28, too has the elements to be a commercially entertaining movie.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 18:43 IST