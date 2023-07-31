Mohammed Rafi’s 43rd death anniversary: Javed Ali, Shilpa Rao, Stebin Ben discuss the challenges of recreating Mohammed Rafi’s iconic songs

Even after more than three decades since his passing, legendary singer Mohammed Rafi’s melodious voice continues to resonate with music lovers across generations. On his 43rd death anniversary, music artistes such as Javed Ali, Shilpa Rao and Stebin Ben, who have dedicated themselves to keeping Rafi’s legacy alive and recreated his iconic songs like Nazar Na Lag Jaye, Dil ka Bhanwar and Badan pe Sitare, talk about the most challenging aspect of singing Rafi’s songs. They furthermore share what makes Rafi’s music evergreen and timeless, captivating listeners even today.

Javed Ali - Nazar Na Lag Jaye

When I released Nazar Na Lag Jaye (Night in London, 1967) as a single in 2018, I added my own touch to it. It’s not an easy job to sing Rafi saab’s song. But, whenever I have the privilege of performing one of his songs, I refrain from attempting to mimic his voice as it is an impossible feat. Instead, I strive to capture the essence and emulate the emotions and expression with which he delivered the song. I hold his unique style in high regard. While Rafi saab was known for his commercial songs, there was also a touch of classical elegance in his voice. Interestingly, I have been told that I possess a similar style and vocal quality. Aur mujhe unke gaane gaane me maza bhi aata hai aur unke gaane meri awaaz ko suit bhi karte hain. So all I am doing is trying to give out my best. Unke jaisa na toh koi tha, na koi hoga.

Shilpa Rao- Dil ka Bhanwar

I sang and released Mohammed Rafi’s Dil Ka Bhanwar Kare Pukar (Tere Ghar Ke Samne, 1963) for a mix-tape in 2016. He possessed unparalleled singing skills in terms of technique, expression, and emotion, making it incredibly challenging to perform his songs. Capturing the expression that he effortlessly conveyed was a daunting task. His pronunciation and diction were crystal clear, and there was a delightful playfulness in his delivery that proved to be the most arduous aspect for me to recreate. Singers of this calibre emerge only once in a generation, and our attempts to sing his songs are merely humble endeavors.

Stebin Ben- Badan Pe Sitare

I attempted to recreate Badan Pe Sitare (Prince, 1969) and released it in 2020. It was my biggest feat to even attempt this song because these are iconic songs and it’s impossible to replicate the magnitude of the Rafi saab’s performance, style, and voice. Hence, I made the decision to create my own rendition of this song, tailored for the new generation, incorporating my unique style. Fortunately, my version resonated with people and received positive feedback, sparing me from criticism. Collaborating with the late legend is an opportunity that can never be realized, but through these recreations, I can pay homage to his talent and ensure his music lives on. Although the song itself may not be very difficult, the way in which Rafi saab sang it makes it appear incredibly demanding due to his exceptional artistry.

