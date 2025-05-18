Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, breaks silence on split rumours, ‘I’ve been going throug a lot'

Brittany Furlan, the wife of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, has spoken out following rumours about their alleged separation. TMZ recently reported that Lee and Furlan had split after six years of marriage. Insiders told the outlet that Lee’s drinking played a role in their separation, and that the couple has been living separately for days. Tommy Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, breaks silence on split rumours (brittanyfurlan/Instagram)

‘I’ve been going through a lot in my marriage’

“I’ve been going through a lot in my marriage, which is not anyone’s business,” Furlan said in a TikTok video, adding that she is living in a hotel while navigating the “tough times” in their relationship.

Furlan added that she was catfished on social media by someone she presumed was Falling in Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke, and accused the person of harassing her for two weeks. “I told my husband everything. I said, ‘I’ve been talking to whoever I thought this was on Snapchat, he says it’s not him. Cool, whatever,’” she explained.

“Because I’m a good person. I mean, I’m not a good person for talking to someone while I’m married, [but] I’ve been going through a lot in my marriage. No excuse, [so] I come clean to my husband,” Furlan added.

Furlan said her husband messaged the alleged catfish, who said Furlan had been “liking” their posts and sending direct messages. However, Furlan explained, “Go to any of my husband’s friends’ [profiles], I like all their s–t because I’m supportive. I message f–king everybody. I’m in everybody’s DMs all the time, girls, guys [and] whatever. I love people. You’re not special.”

Furlan went on to ask the social media user “leave [her] alone.” “This is embarrassing for me, embarrassing for my husband,” she said.

“This whole f–king thing is embarrassing. I’ve been struggling with s–t at home [and] I’m in a f–king hotel. Like, leave us f–king alone, bro. … I’m done. Anyone can think what they will. All good,” she added.

Meanwhile, Radke denied catfishing Furlan, saying on Instagram, “Brittney furlan, Tommy lees wife. Allegedly fell in love with a ronnie radke impersonator on snap chat drove to my house and sat out front. Only for me to find out. And have Brittney threaten me and accuse me of lying and telling me the catfish is actually me”.