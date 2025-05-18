Did Ronnie Radke catfish Tommy Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan? Falling in Reverse frontman addresses allegations

Falling in Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke has spoken out about a catfishing situation involving him and Brittany Furlan, the wife of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. Radke said Lee accused him of contacting Furlan via Snapchat. However, Radke denied the claim, stressing that he does not use Snapchat. This comes after rumours about Furlan and Lee’s separation. Did Ronnie Radke catfish Tommy Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan? (ronnieronnieradke/Instagram, brittanyfurlan/Instagram)

Did Ronnie Radke catfish Brittany Furlan and how did the situation unfold?

It all started after Lee posted an Instagram image that read, “Who's been catfished?”

Radke later shared a statement on social media, denying the allegations. He claimed that Furlan has followed him on various platforms even though he never followed her back. He also shared screenshots of what appeared to be several direct messages from Furlan, which he did not respond to. He claimed that Furlan even showed up at his house once.

Radke stated in an Instagram story, “You read that correctly. Brittney furlan, Tommy lees wife. Allegedly fell in love with a ronnie radke impersonator on snap chat drove to my house and sat out front. Only for me to find out. And have Brittney threaten me and accuse me of lying and telling me the catfish is actually me”.

Radke asserted that he was not involved in the alleged catfishing, and said the situation was totally fabricated. Take a look at some of his posts addressing the situation:

Meanwhile, Furlan recently broke her silence on the rumours about her split from Lee. “I’ve been going through a lot in my marriage, which is not anyone’s business,” Furlan said in a TikTok video, adding that she is living in a hotel while going through “tough times” in their relationship.

Furlan added that she was catfished on social media by someone she presumed was Radke, and accused the person of harassing her for two weeks. “I told my husband everything. I said, ‘I’ve been talking to whoever I thought this was on Snapchat, he says it’s not him. Cool, whatever,’” she explained.

She added, “Because I’m a good person. I mean, I’m not a good person for talking to someone while I’m married, [but] I’ve been going through a lot in my marriage. No excuse, [so] I come clean to my husband.”

Furlan, 38, said Lee, 62, messaged the alleged catfish, who said Furlan had been “liking” their posts and sending direct messages. However, Furlan explained, “Go to any of my husband’s friends’ [profiles], I like all their s–t because I’m supportive. I message f–king everybody. I’m in everybody’s DMs all the time, girls, guys [and] whatever. I love people. You’re not special.”

Furlan also asked the social media user in her TikTok video to “leave [her] alone.” “This is embarrassing for me, embarrassing for my husband,” she said.

“This whole f–king thing is embarrassing. I’ve been struggling with s–t at home [and] I’m in a f–king hotel. Like, leave us f–king alone, bro. … I’m done. Anyone can think what they will. All good,” she added.

TMZ recently reported that Lee and Furlan had split after six years of marriage. Insiders told the outlet that Lee’s drinking played a role in their separation, and that they have been living separately for days.