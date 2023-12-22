Tommy Lee accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2003 helicopter ride

A lawsuit has been filed against Tommy Lee, the drummer of Mötley Crüe, for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on a helicopter in 2003. Lawsuit claims Tommy Lee assaulted woman during helicopter ride in 2003(Instagram/Tommy Lee)

The woman, who is using the pseudonym Jane Doe, claims that she was tricked into taking the flight by Lee’s personal helicopter pilot, David Martz, who was her friend and business associate.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The lawsuit, which was filed on Dec. 15 and obtained by ET, was first reported by People. It states that the alleged assault occurred in February 2003, when Martz invited the woman to join him for “a short helicopter tour” during a lunch meeting. The woman claims that she did not know that Lee would be on the flight as well.

The lawsuit alleges that when the woman arrived at the hangar, she saw Lee there, and Martz told her “that he needed to take Lee to Van Nuys and that the trip would take no longer than 35 to 40 minutes, and then commanded Plaintiff to hop in the helicopter.” The woman claims that she felt pressured to comply.

ALSO READ| 96th Oscars shortlists announced: Barbie, and Oppenheimer shine bright across 10 categories

David Martz ‘merely watched on, smiling’: Plaintiff

The lawsuit further alleges that during the flight, Martz and Lee consumed alcohol, marijuana, and cocaine, and asked the woman to sit with them in the cockpit. The woman claims that Lee told her to “sit on his lap so that she would not miss the view.” The woman alleges that Lee then started to “groping and kissing” her without her consent.

The lawsuit further alleges that the plaintiff “attempted to pull away from Lee, but he only became more forceful,” and that he “penetrating her with his fingers, and attempting to force her to perform oral copulation.”

The plaintiff also claims that Martz “merely watched on, smiling” as the alleged assault took place, and that she cut off contact with him after the alleged incident.

ALSO READ| Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery on 'Fast Five' set by former assistant in new lawsuit

The alleged assault “caused the Plaintiff to suffer great shock, distress, humiliation, shame, and guilt,” and that, according to the documents, she claims “Martz and Lee conspired to lure other women … onto Martz’s helicopter under the guise of taking a tour.”

The plaintiff is seeking damages for sexual assault, gender violence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence, and asking for a jury trial.