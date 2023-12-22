Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery on 'Fast Five' set by former assistant in new lawsuit

The ‘Fast and Furious’ star, Vin Diesel is facing allegations of sexual battery from a former assistant. FILE - Vin Diesel poses has been accused by his former assistant of sexual battery while working for him in 2010. Astra Jonasson filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, alleging that Diesel forced himself onto her in a hotel suite in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)(AP)

According to the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Thursday, Asta Jonasson claims that the actor committed sexual assault against her in the fall of 2010 while working on the set of ‘Fast Five’ in Atlanta.

She claims that in 2010 Diesel had trapped her against a wall in a hotel suite and masturbated in front of her.

Per the legal complaint, Jonasson was employed by One Race, the production company owned by the actor, to fulfill a range of roles. These included arranging and joining Diesel at social gatherings and guaranteeing her presence in photographs if the actor made solo appearances at functions without his usual romantic partner.

Greenberg Gross, the firm representing Ms. Jonasson, released a statement.

The spokesperson for the firm stated that they are proud to stand by their client and hold Vin Diesel, along with those who enabled and concealed his actions, accountable for sexual assault.

According to the lawsuit, following a late night in September 2010, Jonasson was requested to remain in Diesel's suite at the St. Regis hotel until he finished hosting women from a club. Once the women departed, Diesel allegedly took hold of Jonasson's wrists and dragged her onto the bed.

“Ms. Jonasson was unable to escape and closed her eyes, scared of angering Vin Diesel by rejecting him further and trying to dissociate, wishing the assault would end,” the suit reveals.

Despite her fears for both physical safety and job security, Jonasson hesitated to challenge her superior's advances. However, when Diesel attempted to remove her underwear, she could no longer contain her terror and bolted down the hallway while screaming.

As reported in the lawsuit, Diesel allegedly forced her against the wall and touched her hand to his genitals. While he masturbated, Ms. Jonasson, feeling fear, closed her eyes in an attempt to detach from the sexual attack and prevent provoking him.

“Ms. Jonasson felt like she was a piece of trash to be discarded. Ms. Jonasson felt helpless, her self esteem was demolished, and she questioned her own skills and whether a successful career would require her to trade her body for advancement.”

“It was clear to her that she was being fired because she was no longer useful — Vin Diesel had used her to fulfill his sexual desires and she had resisted his sexual assaults,” the suit added.

Despite having signed a nondisclosure agreement upon being hired, Jonasson was able to raise her concerns under the protection of both the Speak Out Act and California's AB2777. These laws prohibit the enforcement of such agreements in cases of sexual assault, assault, and harassment, and also temporarily suspend the statutes of limitations for allegations of sexual abuse after 2009.

According to Jonasson's claims in the legal document, the #MeToo and Time's Up movements gave her strength to take back control and seek retribution for the pain she experienced from Vin Diesel and One Race.