Martin Scorsese to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 74th Berlin International Film Festival

Martin Scorsese to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 74th Berlin International Film Festival

PTI |
Dec 21, 2023 07:28 PM IST

Martin Scorsese will be honoured in an award ceremony at the Berlinale Palast on February 20, 2024, the festival announced on Thursday.

Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese is all set to receive the Honorary Golden Bear Lifetime Achievement Award at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival. (Also Read | Killers of the Flower Moon named best film of 2023, Martin Scorsese best director by National Board of Review)

Martin Scorsese recently directed Killers of the Flower Moon.
The filmmaker, who most recently directed Killers of the Flower Moon, will be honoured in an award ceremony at the Berlinale Palast on February 20, 2024, the festival announced on Thursday.

Considered amongst the greatest filmmakers in world cinema, Scorsese has directed over 70 films, including classics such as Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Goodfellas, Cape Fear, The Age of Innocence, Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street and The Irishman.

Killers of the Flower Moon, his latest film, is amongst the most buzzed titles this year. It is a strong Oscar contender.

As a cinema lover, Scorsese, 81, has also championed the cause of film preservation. With The Film Foundation, he supports the restoration and distribution of classic films.

