Mukti Mohan, Kunal Thakur wedding: AR Rahman, Kapil Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sunidhi Chauhan grace festivities

Days after tying the knot, Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur posted new pictures from their wedding festivities. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, they shared a joint post and gave a glimpse inside the celebrations. (Also Read | Mukti Mohan ties knot with Kunal Thakur, shares first pics)

Who all attended the wedding functions

AR Rahman, Kapil Sharma, Sunidhi Chauhan, Ayushmann Khurrana attended Mukti Mohan's wedding functions.

Several celebrities attended the wedding functions. They include AR Rahman, Anu Malik, Sunidhi Chauhan, Ayushmann Khurrana, wife Tahira Kashyap and Salman Yusuff Khan. Bharti Singh, Kapil Sharma, and his wife Ginni Chatrath also attended the functions.

Who wore what to the festivities

For one of the events, Mukti wore a red and golden saree and a matching blouse. Kunal opted for black ethnic wear. While Kapil was seen in a peach and black outfit, Ginni wore a pink suit. AR Rahman wore a black sweater under a printed jacket and pants. Sunidhi Chauhan wore a polka-dotted outfit.

Ayushmann was seen in a white shirt under a blue jacket and pants. Bharti opted for a yellow dress for another event. In a few photos, Mukti was seen in a blue dress while Kunal wore a white shirt with a shimmery black jacket and trousers. In a picture, Ayushmann danced pretending to play a guitar as Mukti and Kunal joined him. Ayushmann also spoke into a mic in another picture.

Mukti, Kunal pen note

Mukti and Kunal captioned the post, "Really feeling overwhelmed with love and blessings coming our way. Zindagi mein kuch acha kiya hoga ki sabka itna pyaar aur aashirwaad mil raha hai (Must have done something good in life that we are receiving so much love and blessings from people)."

It also read, "With warm heart and folded hands Kunal and I, thank you for showering us with love. I’m typing all this with fuzzy eyes and muzzy heart kyunki (because) I’m nothing without you all Neeti Di, Nihaarji, Putchie Didi Bhai log, Shakti Di, Kriti Di, Nitin, Tithi, Anna, Dhillon, Vaani, Dvd and Lochi !!! Dher saara Pyaar (A lot of love) from me, Kunal, Sharmas, Pandyas and now Thakurs. Eternally grateful, thank you for your blessings."

Mukti and Kunal's wedding

Recently, Mukti and Kunal shared the first pictures from their wedding. They wrote in the caption, "In you, I find my divine connection; with you, my union is destined. Grateful for the blessings bestowed by god, family and friends. Our families are ecstatic and seek your blessings for our journey forward as Husband and Wife...#KunalKoMiliMukti." The couple looked gorgeous in their wedding outfits. They complemented each other in red-white-hued attires.

