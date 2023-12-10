Mukti Mohan ties knot with Kunal Thakur, shares first pics: 'With you, my union is destined'

Dancer and actor Mukti Mohan and actor Kunal Thakur are married. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Mukti and Kunal shared a bunch of pictures in a joint post. The pictures are from their wedding day. (Also Read | Mukti Mohan: Directors are thinking of me for non stereotypical roles)

Mukti, Kunal share pics from wedding day

Kunal Thakur and Mukti Mohan got married.

In the first photo, Mukti smiled while Kunal folded his hands as they stood inside the mandap while guests showered them with flower petals. The next picture showed Mukti walking towards Kunal with her sisters Shakti Mohan and Neeti Mohan. The next few photos showed candid moments between Mukti and Kunal as they looked at each other.

Mukti also posted a photo with her father as he hugged her. One of the pictures showed the family members of the bride and groom posing together. In a picture, Mukti leaned towards Kunal as fireworks burst on either side. The last picture showed Mukti, Shakti and Neeti inside an elevator with Kunal as they all waved towards the camera.

Mukti, Kunal pen note

For the occasion, Mukti wore a red, beige and white lehenga and heavy jewellery. Kunal opted for a cream and red ethnic wear. They captioned the post, “In you, I find my divine connection; with you, my union is destined. Grateful for the blessings bestowed by god, family and friends. Our families are ecstatic and seek your blessings for our journey forward as Husband and Wife. #KunalKoMiliMukti.”

Celebs congratulate them

Reacting to the post, Kusha Kapila wrote, “Baby girl you look so beautiful. Congratulations to you both. Looking perfect.” Neeti Mohan said, "Blessings, love and togetherness." Vishal Dadlani commented, “You guys are beautiful together! Sorry I couldn’t be there @muktimohan and @whokunalthakur! All the love in the world to both of you!”

Vijay Varma said, "Congratulations guys! So beautiful." Many celebrities including Sunil Grover, Rashami Desai, Jamie Lever, Gautam Rode, Amol Parashar, and Sanjay Kapoor among others wished the newlyweds.

About Mukti

Mukti has won the dance reality show Zara Nachke Dikha 2. She also appeared on the comedy show Comedy Circus Ka Jadoo. She was a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. She appeared in the films Blood Brothers, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Hate Story and Daruvu and a YouTube web series Inmates.

