Music Bank: Stray Kids win big, live performances by Red Velvet, aespa | Watch

Today's episode of Music Bank featured live performances by Stray Kids, aespa, Enhypen, Red Velvet, Crush, and more fan favourite K-pop groups. The November 17 broadcast also saw Stray Kids secure their second win for LALALALA with 10,481 points. However, Zerobaseone were also nominated. Other performers also included- Zerobaseone, Loona, ARTMS’s HeeJin, Ampers&One, Baek A Yeon, Fantasy Boys, ONEWE’s Giuk, Lightsum, Just B, Doko, Superkind, eite, and WHIB.

Stray Kids perform ahead of their win

Music Bank performers

Ahead of their big win, Stray Kids performed their song LALALALA with an enticing choreography. Soon after winning, they celebrated with snow spray onstage.

Zerobaseone - Crush

The K-pop group performed Crush with an energetic dance number. The group's nine members are Kim Ji-woong, Zhang Hao, Sung Han-bin, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae-rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu-vin, Park Gun-wook, and Han Yu-jin.

Red Velvet - Chill Kill

The famous South Korean girl group debuted their latest single Chill Kill from their titular album which was released only recently. It marks the girl group's first full-length album in six years.

aespa perform Drama

The four-member girl group performed their hit song Drama on this week's episode of Music Bank. Fans were left amazed by their dance routine.

K-pop fans excited over Music Bank

Soon after the energetic performances by various K-pop groups, fans flocked to social media to express their views. One Red Velvet fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “The deep satisfaction i felt in my SOUL knowing THE title track for their 3rd full album not only perfectly encapsulates RED & VELVET -- but also shows off all 5 members' prowess.” Another fan said about Red Velvet's Irene, “How gorgeous she’s ahh my woman.” One more fan said, “They are so wow!” Yet another fan said, “One of RV fans said Wendy went out a bit to buy aespa a cake to celebrate their 3rd anniversary today.”

