‘Music ka SRK hoon, gussa Salman Khan wala hai’: Amaal Mallik warns trolls targeting family over Main Hoon Hero Tera row

Singer-composer Amaal Mallik has issued a strong warning to social media users targeting his family amid the ongoing controversy over his song Main Hoon Hero Tera. The musician took to social media to warn that no attacks on family will be ‘tolerated’.

Amaal Mallik's warning to trolls

Amaal Mallik has warned trolls targetting his family.

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On Wednesday, the composer shared a strongly worded post on X (formerly Twitter), where he drew a clear line between criticism of him and attacks on his family.Amaal wrote, “A statutory warning to the entire audience on each & every social platform of the world… Not a word about my family will be tolerated.”

Elaborating on his stance on the controversy around Main Hoon Hero Tera, his 2015 song sung by Salman Khan, Amaal added, “Firstly, know that Armaan Malik has sung the main version, because of which it could be presented to the actor-producer Mr Salman Khan and director Mr Nikhil Advani. I made it, @kumaarofficial sir wrote it, @ArmaanMalik22 sang it; hence it got approved and then @BeingSalmanKhan sir sang it. That’s how the cookie crumbles, and that’s exactly how it happened, okay? FYI, without Me & Kumaar sir, there would be no song to sing. Without Armaan, there would be nothing to play to Salman, sir. Without SK’s face & voice version, the song wouldn’t be where it is today; never denied that. But does anyone even pause to think how much goes into creating a song and then get left out of every celebration post every year.”

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‘Will expose each one of you’

{{^usCountry}} The composer also warned that he would ‘expose’ those who target his family. He said he had stood by his father, Daboo Malik, and his family and would continue to do so despite their estrangement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The composer also warned that he would ‘expose’ those who target his family. He said he had stood by his father, Daboo Malik, and his family and would continue to do so despite their estrangement. {{/usCountry}}

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“I will expose each one of you here if I find you saying anything against my family. Also, if anyone from the film industry, without probable cause or reason, stands up against me and mine, watch out, I’ll be coming for you… Music ka #Srk hoon main, Magar gussa mera #SalmanKhan Aur #SanjayDutt wala hai. Yeh sab doosro ko saath chalta hoga, Daboo Malik aur unki family ke saath Bilkul nahi… Amaal Mallik unke saath khada tha, hai aur rahega bhi. So, bhidna at your own risk. (This might happen with others, but definitely not with Daboo Malik and his family… Amaal Mallik stood with them, stands with them, and will continue to stand with them. So, clash at your own risk).”

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What is the controversy

The controversy began last week when Salman Khan Films shared a social media post marking 10 years of Main Hoon Hero Tera but did not mention Amaal Mallik’s credit as the composer, prompting the composer to call them out. Even as the post was edited to include him, social media users began criticising Amaal for being ‘ungrateful’ to Salman. Amaal and his singer-brother Armaan both defended his stance publicly, leading to more vitriol online.