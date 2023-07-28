Obsessed hitmaker Abhijay Sharma: Pune makes me feel at home

Musician Abhijay Sharma will mark his debut performance in Pune today and he’s looking forward to the “exhilarating experience” He says, “Pune makes me feel at home since it’s a student city and being a student myself, I can relate to Pune.”

Abhijay Sharma

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While his 2022 single Obsessed with singer Riar Saab was a chart-topper, Sharma is certain that it’ll receive love in Pune, too. “Having witnessed the overwhelming response to Obsessed in various cities, I am sure that Pune, with its vibrant and music-loving community, will warmly embrace the song as well. The track has resonated with a diverse audience, and I believe Pune’s music enthusiasts will appreciate its catchy beats and lyrics. I’ve been receiving a lot of love and support from music lovers in Pune for the single,” says the 21-year-old.

Besides the single, he also looks forward to presenting many other tracks at the gig tonight. “I’m looking forward to performing some unreleased tracks that I’ve been working on for the past few months and I’m sure Pune’s going to enjoy them,” shares the singer, as he goes on to talk about the deep connect Punekars have with music. “I’ve heard nothing but praises about the city’s deep-rooted appreciation for the arts. Known for its nightlife, Pune has a passionate audience that embraces various genres and welcomes artistes with open arms,” Sharma ends.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON