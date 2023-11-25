NCT, Aespa, Red Velvet, RIIZE and more unite for SMTOWN LIVE 2024 concert in Tokyo Dome

The whos and who of the Korean pop industry will be uniting for a two-day show for SM Entertainment's Tokyo Dome Concert.

One of South Korea's leading entertainment labels, SM Entertainment announced the line-up for the upcoming Tokyo Dome as a part of the much awaited SMTOWN LIVE 2024 event.

The star-studded lineup features some of the most famous K-pop icons under the label. This includes NCT, a dynamic group with versatile music styles. Their inclusion promises full attendance of their fans and high-energy performances.

Aespa, which is certainly on a roll with its releases and wins will surely light up the stage.

Additionally, other fine artists such as H.O.T.'s Kangta, TVXQ, Super Junior, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, iconic K-pop band Red Velvet, NCT127, NCT DREAM, WayV, RIIZE, and NCT NEW TEAM will be gracing the stage with powerful performances.

SMTOWN LIVE 2024

SMTOWN LIVE 2024: SMCU PALACE, is an event being organised by SM Entertainment, set to entertain the audiences at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

The extravaganza is a two-night spectacle set to take place on February 21 and 22, 2024.

The SMTOWN LIVE 2024: SMCU PALACE @TOKYO marks a significant return to the Tokyo Dome following the resounding success of SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU EXPRESS @TOKYO in August 2022. The event witnessed overwhelming support from large crowds with all three shows selling out, setting the stage for the upcoming performances next year.

Fans have been reacting to the label's social media announcement with exciting comments and reactions.

“We love you Hyoyeon,Taeyeon, aespa and RV” commented a fan under the label's post.

Many have been celebrating RIIZE's Seunghan's inclusion in the post, which means he'll be performing in the event. “Riize is 7 🔥🔥🔥” wrote many fans indicating that the band still contains 7 members and Seunghan is still a part of it.

“We can't wait, 🥰” added another.