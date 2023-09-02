Restaurant apologises after staff used 'derogatory' word for NCT's Chenle, called EXchange's Kim Tae Yi chain smoker

NCT's Zhong Chenle and EXchange’s Kim Tae Yi recently paid a visit to a restaurant in the Apgujeong province of Seoul. Things did not go well after the singers were snapped during their time at the restaurant and the photos were shared online by an employee. While many fans did not like that they were clicked without consent, the real problem began when the staff wrote mean things about them. Also read: NCT brings back the fashion trend in Baggy Jeans music video

Zhong Chenle and Transit Love 2's Kim Tae Yi in restaurant

Zhong Chenle is a part of NCT Dream.

The staff took to SNS and uploaded the photos. The person wrote as per translations of multiple Korean outlets, "NCT Chenle is here. Real time." The user added, “First, to sum up what I saw, Taei is huge. *Why I think this person is Taei = Hell of a chain smoker. Smoked like hell.” “Transit Love 2 Taei *I suspect it's him,” the person continued and also used an offensive word for Chenle.

Internet reacts to Chenle and Kim Tae Yi pics

The photos of the two idols have gone viral on social media. In them, the two are seen looking casual and busy between themselves. Reacting to them, an angry user wrote on X, “What the hell?” “A staff from Aewol restaurant was secretly taking a picture of Chenle and using derogatory terms to call him. We demand a proper apology from the owner of the restaurant and for SM to take immediate action. Protect Chenle as your artist,” added another. One more tweeted, “I need that restaurant to shut down. IDC if they already apologize... Chenle doesn't deserve that.”

Restaurant apologises, fires staff

Someone also said, “I understand that you came here, but is it okay for you to openly belittle people like that because of their nationality?” Responding to the user, the restaurant owner apologised. Their post read, "We deeply apologize to Chenle, Taei and the fans.

“We believe that all of our staff's faults are also our fault. However, it was unacceptable behaviour, so we proceeded with the resignation process. I immediately apologized to Chenle personally and asked for his understanding. I'm really sorry.” Meanwhile, the agencies of the artists have not yet commented on the matter.

Zhong Chenle is originally from China and later moved to South Korea when he joined SM Entertainment. He is a part of NCT under its sub-unit NCT Dream. The group of seven members--Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung, made their debut in 2016 with the single track, Chewing Gum. NCT U recently released the music video Baggy Jeans.

