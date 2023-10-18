NCT’s Taeil is recovering post surgery after road accident, won't participate in NCT 127’s third tour in November

Over two months after NCT subunit NCT 127’s member Taeil was injured in a road accident, his agency SM Entertainment has issued a statement giving an update on his health. As reported by Soompi, SM Entertainment on Wednesday informed fans that Taeil is recovering. However, it added that he won't be part of NCT 127’s third tour scheduled for next month. (Also Read | NCT's Taeil injured in motorcycle accident, to undergo surgery)

About Taeil's health

The statement read, "Hello. We would like to inform you about NCT’s Taeil’s health status and future schedule. Taeil, who got into a motorcycle accident last August, underwent surgery successfully and is recovering his health by focusing on treatment with the will to greet fans as soon as possible."

On Taeil not being participating in NCT 127 tour

"However, as he still needs sufficient treatment and stability, Taeil will not be able to participate in NCT 127’s third tour NEO CITY – THE UNITY scheduled for November. We ask for fans’ generous understanding. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to fans who are concerned about Taeil’s health, and we will do our best to ensure that Taeil can greet fans again in good health. Thank you," it concluded.

Taeil had fractured his thigh in the accident

In August this year, Soompi had shared SM Entertainment's statement on Taeil. "Hello. We would like to provide you with the following information regarding the current health status and future schedule of NCT’s Taeil. In the early morning of today (August 15), Taeil was on his way home on his motorcycle after finishing his schedule when he was involved in an accident. He immediately visited a hospital for a detailed examination and treatment. As a result of the examination, he was diagnosed with a fracture in his right thigh and he received medical advice that surgery was necessary," it added.

Taeil missed a show in August

The statement continued, "Currently, Taeil is in stable condition and receiving the necessary treatment at the hospital ahead of the surgery. As a result, Taeil will temporarily suspend his activities and focus on treatment and recovery, and will not be able to participate in the NCT group concert NCT NATION: To The World on August 26. We ask for your kind understanding. We sincerely apologize for giving you cause for concern with this sudden news. The agency will put the artist’s health as a priority and help Taeil focus on his recovery. We will do our best so that he can greet fans again in good health. Thank you."

About NCT 127

NCT 127 is the first fixed and second overall sub-unit of the boy band NCT. It was formed and managed by SM Entertainment. They originally debuted on July 7, 2016, with their debut extended play NCT #127. The members currently in the group comprise--Taeil, Taeyong, Yuta, Jaehyun, Mark, Haechan, Doyoung, Johnny and Jungwoo.

