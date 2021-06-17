Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / Neeti Mohan, Nihaar Pandya share first pics of newborn son Aryaveer: 'Couldn't have felt more blessed'
music

Neeti Mohan, Nihaar Pandya share first pics of newborn son Aryaveer: 'Couldn't have felt more blessed'

Singer Neeti Mohan and her actor husband Nihaar Pandya have shared the first pictures of their newborn son Aryaveer.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 17, 2021 10:02 PM IST
Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya have shared the first pictures of their newborn son Aryaveer.

Singer Neeti Mohan and her actor husband Nihaar Pandya have shared the first pictures of their newborn son, Aryaveer. The baby was born on June 2.

Sharing a picture of their hands and more of the three of them together, Neeti Mohan wrote, "Holding his little hands is by far the most precious touch we have ever felt. ARYAVEER has chosen us as his parents. Couldn't have felt more blessed than this. He multiplies the Happiness and sense of gratitude in our families manifold. Overjoyed and forever Grateful @nihaarpandya."

Anushka Sharma commented on the post, writing, "Congratulations to two of the most beautiful people." Neeti's sister Mukti Mohan wrote, "Awie you both are the most adorable parents to our Aryaveer can’t wait to spoil him and go on various adventures! Golu Maasi loves you my chippy!!"

Announcing Aryaveer's birth, Nihaar had written in an Instagram post, "My Beautiful wife gives me the chance to teach our little boy everything my father has taught me. She continues to spread more and more Love into my Life each day. Most importantly, Neeti and our New born are both healthy and fine. Today on this Cloudy / Rainy day in Mumbai, We witnessed our 'SON-rise'." He posted a silhouette picture of himself as he kissed Neeti on her forehead when she was pregnant.

He added, "With folded hands, The Mohan's and The Pandya's sincerely Thank God, the Doctors, family, friends and All well wishers are very kind for showering Immense Care, Love and Support on us Always. Thank you All Gratitude @neetimohan18 #gratitude #blessed."

Also read: Russo Brothers wish 'Thambi' Dhanush ahead of Jagame Thandhiram's release

Nihaar and Neeti had announced the pregnancy on their second wedding anniversary this February. "Mommy to be & Daddy to be What better day to announce than our second Anniversary!!!!! Happy Anniversary my Love You make everything worth it ! @neetimohan18," he wrote on Instagram.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neeti mohan nihaar pandya anushka sharma

Related Stories

tv

Neeti Mohan welcomes baby boy, Nihaar Panyda says mom and son are 'both healthy and fine'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 10:31 PM IST
music

Mom-to-be Neeti Mohan urges pregnant women to find ways to stay active indoors amid the pandemic

PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 07:56 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch

Amrita Rao reacts to ‘Cristiano Ronaldo made Jal lijiye meme international’ post
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covaxin
Covid vaccine
WTC final
Aamir Khan
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP