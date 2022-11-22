Neha Bhasin reveal she has no plans to explore motherhood: I am not going to be a mother in this life

Singer Neha Bhasin turned 40 last week and she’s excited for this “era”. She says, “Whether it is my English album or a world tour, I plan on achieving all my dreams.” While she has several goals on the work front, ask if there’s anything that she wishes to achieve personally and she shares, “I am not going to be a mother in this life. I want to have an orphanage, where I nurture at least 10 to 12 children, give them education, love and the life they deserve.”

She continues, “I never had a dream or a maternal instinct to have my own children. But I have always felt a lot about orphan kids. Since childhood, I was clear that I wanted to adopt. But then, I realised that instead of adopting just one child, why not do something bigger? In the next two-three years, I will start working towards it.”

Looking back at 2022, Bhasin says she survived tough times. “Last year, when I came out of the show (she was a contestant on a captive reality show), I think I had hit my rock bottom. Today, I am completely out of all the negatives. The 20-year-old Neha would be proud of the 40-year-old Neha,” the Chashni (Bharat; 2019) singer ends.

