Neha Kakkar models different outfits in new video, asks ‘which Nehu you love more?’

Singer Neha Kakkar treated her fans to a new video, in which she showcased different looks, styled by her. She modelled four different outfits, from a grey jumpsuit to a colourful crop top with balloon sleeves and a white long skirt, and asked everyone to choose their favourite.

“Which Nehu you Love More?? The Looks Styled by #NehaKakkar,” she captioned her Instagram post. Her brother, singer Tony Kakkar, wrote, “Sabhi ki sabhi nehuuuuuu so pretty (All the Nehas are so pretty).” Another Instagram user commented that it was ‘difficult to choose’.

Fans also showered love on the clip, with many dropping heart and fire emojis. “Ma’am u r looking fab in every attire..love u Ma’am..ur so cute,” one wrote. “Neha you beautiful in every looook and I love youuuu,” another commented. “Made our day nehu, Love You Beautiful @nehakakkar,” a third said.

Neha was recently seen as one of the judges on Indian Idol 12. However, as shoots are no longer permitted in Mumbai, owing to the surge in Covid-19 cases, new episodes of the singing reality show will be filmed in Daman. According to reports, she excused herself from the show, along with the other judges, singers-composers Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. Lyricist Manoj Muntashir and composer Anu Malik will replace them.

Meanwhile, Neha has been motivating her fans to stay fit. She recently shared throwback pictures from the sets of Indian Idol 12 from ‘jab main patli hua karti thi (when I used to be thin)’. Some time ago, she shared a video of herself working out in a parking lot. She started out by doing push-ups against her swanky Mercedes Benz car and then jogged around. “Time to lose those Kilos that I’ve put on During Lockdown! Let’s see if I’m able to. #NehuDiaries #NehaKakkar #ReelItFeelIt #GirlsLikeYou,” she captioned the clip.