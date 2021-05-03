Shefali Jariwala opens up on 'mentally violent' first marriage, says people should know when they are 'not appreciated'

Bigg Boss alumna Shefali Jariwala has spoken about her first marriage to Harmeet Singh of Meet Bros fame. She said that being financially independent gave her to courage and freedom to end her marriage in 2009.

Shefali has said that she was facing 'mental violence' in her marriage and decided to break it off. She added that women must realise when their partner does not appreciate them anymore.

Speaking to Times Now, she said, "It is very important to understand that you are not being appreciated. Not every kind of violence is physical. There is a lot of mental violence that also happens and you are very unhappy in your life. I think, one of the reasons why I could make the decision for myself, was because I was independent. I was making my own money. The biggest fear in our country is of the society. Divorce is considered to be taboo but the way I have been raised, is to not really care about society but just do what we feel is right. I could take such steps in my life and had strong support."





Shefali married Parag Tyagi in 2014. Last year, she said that she wishes to adopt a child with him. “From the moment I have understood the meaning of adoption which was when I was, 10 or 11, I always wanted to adopt a child. It is difficult, especially when you can have your own children. There is pressure from the society, from friends and family, but Parag and I spoke about it and we want to adopt a girl child. The process is ongoing and pretty tedious. There is a lot of paperwork involved but we are hopeful it will be done soon," she had said in a media interaction.

However, in October, Shefali said that the process had been put on hold due to the pandemic situation. “Right now we have put everything on hold because of this corona situation. It’s a long process and a lot of work is involved. And that process is going to take its own sweet time. All we can do is just pray and hope things go smooth and fast,” she had told SpotboyE in an interview.

