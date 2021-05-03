IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Nora Fatehi cracks fans up with viral Temperature dance video trend, says she is ‘available for bookings now’
Nora Fatehi shared a fun video on Instagram.
Nora Fatehi shared a fun video on Instagram.
bollywood

Nora Fatehi cracks fans up with viral Temperature dance video trend, says she is ‘available for bookings now’

  • Nora Fatehi gave the viral Temperature trend a try. She shared a fun video with her friend Marce Pedrozo and joked that she was ‘available for bookings’.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 10:49 AM IST

Actor Nora Fatehi had fans in splits with a hysterical re-enactment of Sean Paul’s chart-topper Temperature. She teamed up with make-up artist and hairstylist Marce Pedrozo for the video.

In the clip, Nora used a variety of things, including a whisky, hairbrush and remote control to double up as a microphone, as she lip-synced to the lyrics. Marce, meanwhile, donned several long wigs as he clapped to the beat.

“Available for bookings now to hype up the Lockdown... happy sunday.. @marcepedrozo,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing the video.

Sports anchor Eisha Acton commented, “OMG these get better and better, the teddy bear, Marce's hair blowing in the wind hahahhahahha hahahah keep em coming.” Choreographer and director Rajit Dev said, “I’m done I’m self inviting myself to this madness. @norafatehi @marcepedrozo.” Producer Lizelle D'Souza wrote, “Hahhahahahahahhahahahahahha oh god u two.”


Fans were also amused by Nora’s video, with many dropping laughing, clapping, fire and heart emojis on the post. “I think she’s my spirit animal,” one wrote, while another called the clip ‘so cool’. “Fun at its peak,” a third commented.

In 2018, Nora shot to fame with the special song, Dilbar, from Satyameva Jayate and followed it up with other popular songs such as Kamariya, from Stree, and O Saki Saki, from Batla House. She went on to act in films such as Bharat and Batla House.

Nora recently joined the judges' panel of the dance reality show, Dance Deewane. She was last seen on the big screen in Street Dancer 3D, directed by Remo D’Souza. Her next release is the war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India, which also stars actors Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha. The film, which will be out on Disney+ Hotstar, will mark her digital debut.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
nora fatehi temperature sean paul + 1 more

Related Stories

Bharti Singh and Sonu Sood on Sunday's episode of Dance Deewan 3.
Bharti Singh and Sonu Sood on Sunday's episode of Dance Deewan 3.
tv

Bharti cries remembering how she feared for mother's life: Tod dia hai corona ne

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 05:43 PM IST
  • Bharti Singh broke down talking about the Covid-19 and its devastating trail while appearing on an episode of Dance Deewane 3. Watch video.
READ FULL STORY
Nora Fatehi's fan gets a tattoo dedicated to her. (Instagram)
Nora Fatehi's fan gets a tattoo dedicated to her. (Instagram)
bollywood

Nora's fan tattoos her face on his arm, actor says 'bless his soul'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 28, 2021 08:14 PM IST
  • Nora Fatehi's fan dedicated a tattoo to her. The actor met him at the airport and responded to the gesture as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP