Neha Kakkar gets emotional, shares pics with Rohanpreet Singh as they visit Golden Temple

Singer Neha Kakkar visited Sri Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple, in Amritsar, for the first time with husband-singer Rohanpreet Singh after their wedding. She took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures featuring Rohanpreet Singh, his parents Gurinder Pal Singh and Daljeet Singh, her parents Niti Kakkar and Rishikesh Kakkar among others. She wore a green ethnic outfit and Rohanpreet wore a white T-shirt with brown pants and green turban. She offered prayers with her husband in few pictures and posted a family picture paying respect while posing for the camera. (Also read: Neha Kakkar shares childhood pic and talks about her family's struggle, Rohanpreet Singh says he's proud)

She captioned the series of photos, “We finally visited Darbar Saheb together. Thanks to Devotees, Saari Sangat, Security and Everyone who helped us reach baba ji so smoothly. I even got emotional seeing Baba ji closely and finding Rohu next me, holding my hand so warmly and hearing him thanking baba ji for making me marry him. Bahut Loved and Blessed I felt. Bahut acha laga..(felt great) It was one of the most beautiful moments of my life. Thank you Baba ji for giving me Rohu Thank you baba ji for everything.. Bahut sukoon mila (I got so much relief).” She even asked her fans, “Do visit #GoldenTemple at least once! - Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh)" she concluded.

Rohanpreet commented, “Blessed to have you in my life Nehu.. Thank you baba ji.” Her singer-brother Tony Kakkar commented, “It is truly a blessing to be there. Truly blessed you all.” Many of her fans dropped heart emojis on her pictures.

Neha got married to Rohanpreet on the morning of October 24, 2020 in an Anand Karaj ceremony. Later in the evening, they got married as per Hindu rituals.

During a joint appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2020, Neha said that when she and Rohanpreet first started talking, she made it clear that she did not want a relationship and was looking to get married. Both of them met during the shoot of her music video, Nehu Da Vyah. And got married just two months later.

She can be currently seen judging Indian Idol 13 alongside Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya.

