Neha Kakkar shares childhood pic and talks about her family's struggle, Rohanpreet Singh says he's proud

Singer Neha Kakkar on Tuesday gave her fans a glimpse of her childhood with a throwback picture. The photo, shared on Instagram, featured a young Neha along with her parents and brother Tony Kakkar. The singer is seen standing on a small stage holding a mic while Tony sat beside her.

She shared the post with the caption, "You can clearly see here How Small/ Little I was when I started singing! And Not just Me, You can see @tonykakkar Bhaiyu too here, sitting ahead of Maa! And Papa sitting next to them They say these days na the “Struggle is Real” well in our case It Actually is Real! We Kakkar’s are a Proud Family!"

"Btw.. when you swipe right, you’ll see the current picture of mine with a Beautiful Man, He’s the one who handed us over this Most Beautiful Picture of my life. Thank You Sir Aapne Yeh Most Precious Picture Humein deke Mujhe Aur Bhi Zyada Mehnat Karne Ki Shakti De Di!! Jai Mata Di!! #NehaKakkar #TonyKakkar #KakkarFamily #KakkarSiblings #ChotiNehu," she also added.

Her husband, singer Rohanpreet Singh commented on the picture. He said, "Kakkar Family Ka Struggle is Actually Real... That’s why You All are Still Real, Soooo Pure and Grounded as well!! Hats off!! Really Proud!!"

Neha's fellow Indian Idol season 12 judge Vishal Dadlani wrote, "So much love to all of you, @nehakakkar @tonykakkar @sonukakkarofficial and the family. The struggle may have ended, but the hustle never does! This is is still just the beginning, may you all conquer the world too."

Fans also showered their love by posting hearts and fire emojis in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Your story inspires me so much Nehu." Another said, "Neha Kakkar Inspires Millions of People!" A third commented, "Your sooo cute mam."

The singer has been sharing throwback pictures of herself. Recently, she shared a post with oldphotos from the sets of Indian Idol and recalled the time she 'used to be thin'. Rohanpreet reacted, "then also I love you and will love you forever!!". On April 24, the couple celebrated their six-month anniversary and shared several pictures with each other.

The couple got engaged on September 21 last year and got married in October in Delhi. They had an Anand Karaj ceremony followed by a Hindu wedding. The duo met in August while shooting for Nehu Da Vyah, her music video. After that, Rohanpreet had asked for her Snapchat ID following which they started talking.

