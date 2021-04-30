Neha Kakkar shares pics from 'jab main patli hua karti thi', Rohanpreet Singh has a mushy response

Singer Neha Kakkar on Friday shared throwback pictures of herself reminiscing when she 'used to be thin'. Taking to Instagram, she gave fans glimpses from her shoot for reality show Indian Idol 12.

She captioned the post, "Jab Main Patli Hua Karti Thi (When I used to be thin), Few Months back! WhenIUsedToBeThin #NehaKakkar #NehuDiaries #IndianIdol12 #IndianIdol #JudgeSahiba."

Reacting to her post, her husband Rohanpreet Singh wrote in the comments section, "Then Also I Love You And Will Love You Forever!!" Her brother Tony Kakkar reacted to the post, dropping heart emojis. A fan wrote, "You are the best and Beautiful just the way you areeeeee. I love you the most," Another said, "Oh my God so pretty." A third said, "These Beautiful Pictures justtt made my day!"

On April 24, Neha and Rohanpreet celebrated their six-month anniversary and shared a series of pictures with each other. She had captioned it, "Every Single Day He Wins My Heart. He makes me fall in love with myself even more.. Everyday! He says he loves me more than I love him but I wanna say I love him a lil more! Hehe.. @rohanpreetsingh You’re Genuinely The Best Husband Ever!! I’m really lucky!! Happy 6 Months My Lifeyyyy!!!! #NehuPreet." Her husband in a separate Instagram post shared a picture of the couple that he has saved as his phone wallpaper.

Neha often shares videos and pictures with Rohanpreet. On their first Baisakhi after the wedding, they had wished and showered each other with love. She had also posted a video of them lip-syncing to the song Oh Sanam, composed and sung by Tony.

The couple got engaged on September 21 and tied the knot in October last year in Delhi. In the morning, they had an Anand Karaj ceremony and a Hindu wedding in the evening. They had met in August while shooting for her music video Nehu Da Vyah. After the shoot, Rohanpreet had asked for her Snapchat ID and they started talking.

