Neha Kakkar drops pics from 'city I was born in', husband Rohanpreet Singh says 'you are from heaven'

Singer Neha Kakkar shared a few throwback pictures of hers from Rishikesh. Complimenting her on them was her husband, singer Rohanpreet Singh.

Sharing the pictures, Neha wrote: "Throwback Pictures from The City I was born in .️ Lucky Me!! #NatureLover #NehuDiaries." The pictures showed Neha in a blue printed long dress, posing by rock face and the placid waters of a river. Commenting on them, Rohanpreet wrote: "Yes You Are From Heaven Only!! Attiii Sundar."

Rohanpreet Singh lavished praise on his wife, Neha Kakkar.

Her fans also wrote in; one said: "This city is beautiful so are you. Love these pictures." Another fan said: "You are our heaven on earth." Yet another fan said: "Whom to stare? That view or the most beautiful you."

Incidentally, in March last year, Neha had shared pictures of her a bungalow she owns in Rishikesh and a picture of the tiny home she was born in. Sharing it, she had written: "This is the Bungalow we Own now in #Rishikesh and Swipe Right to see the house where I was Born. In the same house We Kakkar’s used to stay in a 1 Room inside which My Mother had put a table which was our kitchen in that small room. And that Room also was not our own, we were paying rent. And Now Whenever I see Our Own Bungalow in the Same City, I always get Emotional .#SelfMade #NehaKakkar Biggest Thanks to My Family @sonukakkarofficial @tonykakkar Mom Dad Mata Rani (God) and Ofcourse My NeHearts and All My Well wishers.#NehuDiaries #Utrakhand #KakkarFamily."

Neha and Rohanpreet first met during the making of their music video, Nehu Da Vyah. Sharing her thoughts about what she thought of him, Neha had told designer Anita Dongre, “My first impression of him was that he was so good to each and every person on the set. And undeniably, he was the cutest boy I had ever come across. The attraction was strong. I think it was really in those initial moments itself that I knew he was the one for me.” Anita had designed Neha's mehendi and sangeet costumes.

The couple got engaged on September 21 and a month later, on October 24, they tied the knot in Delhi. They had an Anand Karaj ceremony in the morning, followed by a Hindu wedding in the evening.

Also read: Randeep Hooda opens up on Bollywood's cold reaction to Extraction last year: 'Maybe they didn’t like my acting'

On April 24, as they marked six months since their wedding, Neha took to Instagram to share a post. She wrote: "Every Single Day He Wins My Heart. He makes me fall in love with myself even more.. Everyday! He says he loves me more than I love him but I wanna say I love him a lil more! Hehe. @rohanpreetsingh You’re Genuinely The Best Husband Ever!! I’m really lucky!! Happy 6 Months My Lifeyyyy!"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON