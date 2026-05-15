The music world is packed this week with major album drops, unexpected collaborations and K-pop comebacks arriving all at once. From Drake finally unveiling ICEMAN to Shakira and Burna Boy teaming up for a FIFA anthem, the latest releases move across emotional pop, experimental K-pop, stadium-ready EDM and introspective rap. Here’s a closer look at the biggest new music releases currently dominating playlists and social media conversations.

1. Drake — ICEMAN

New music releases: From Drake’s ICEMAN to Shakira’s FIFA anthem to Gracie Abrams, everything to add to your playlist.

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After months of icy teasers, cryptic livestreams and mysterious promotional visuals, Drake has finally unveiled ICEMAN, one of the year’s most anticipated hip-hop releases. The album sees Drake leaning back into emotionally layered storytelling, blending moody late-night production with introspective lyrics about fame, loyalty, emotional exhaustion and isolation. Fans have also been heavily discussing the album’s striking rollout, which included viral ice sculpture installations and cinematic livestream campaigns that perfectly matched the project’s cold, detached aesthetic. Beyond ICEMAN, Drake surprised listeners by also dropping two additional projects titled All on Habibti and Maid of Honour, expanding the scale of his latest musical era even further.

2. Shakira & Burna Boy — Dai Dai

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{{^usCountry}} One of this week’s biggest global music moments comes from Shakira and Burna Boy, who have teamed up for Dai Dai, the official anthem of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Blending Latin pop with Afrobeats and stadium-sized production, the track is designed as a celebratory, multilingual anthem for football fans across the world. While Shakira brings the same infectious energy that made Waka Waka a tournament favourite years ago, Burna Boy adds his signature groove and rhythmic flair, giving the song a fresh global sound. The lyrics also reference multiple participating nations, further highlighting themes of unity, celebration and football culture. FIFA has additionally confirmed that royalties from the song will go towards supporting the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of this week’s biggest global music moments comes from Shakira and Burna Boy, who have teamed up for Dai Dai, the official anthem of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Blending Latin pop with Afrobeats and stadium-sized production, the track is designed as a celebratory, multilingual anthem for football fans across the world. While Shakira brings the same infectious energy that made Waka Waka a tournament favourite years ago, Burna Boy adds his signature groove and rhythmic flair, giving the song a fresh global sound. The lyrics also reference multiple participating nations, further highlighting themes of unity, celebration and football culture. FIFA has additionally confirmed that royalties from the song will go towards supporting the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. {{/usCountry}}

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3. Gracie Abrams — Hit The Wall

Gracie Abrams continues exploring emotionally honest storytelling with Hit The Wall, a deeply personal track centred around emotional exhaustion, heartbreak and lingering self-doubt. Built on minimal indie-pop production and intimate diary-like lyrics, the song feels soft, vulnerable and quietly heartbreaking all at once. Fans have especially connected with Abrams’ delicate vocal delivery and the darker emotional tone shaping this new era of music. The single also offers an early glimpse into the more mature and emotionally layered direction of her upcoming album, Daughter from Hell.

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4. Lady Gaga — Apple Music Live: MAYHEM Requiem

Lady Gaga turns her recent live performances into a cinematic audio experience with Apple Music Live: MAYHEM Requiem. Instead of sounding like a regular concert recording, the project unfolds like a dark theatrical pop opera packed with haunting instrumentals, powerful vocals and emotionally charged arrangements. Several fan-favourite tracks receive dramatic new live versions with heavier production, extended musical sections and seamless cinematic transitions that make the entire experience feel immersive.

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5. Martin Garrix & Ed Sheeran — Repeat It

Martin Garrix and Ed Sheeran team up once again for Repeat It, a feel-good dance-pop track designed for festival crowds and late-night summer drives. Garrix brings his signature uplifting EDM sound while Sheeran adds warm, melodic vocals that give the song an emotional edge. With its catchy chorus and energetic production, Repeat It easily lands among the week’s most replayable releases.

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6. aespa & G-Dragon — WDA

One of this week’s most surprising K-pop collaborations arrives with aespa and G-Dragon joining forces for WDA. The track mixes aespa’s futuristic hyper-pop identity with G-Dragon’s edgy rap style and unpredictable energy, resulting in a bold, genre-bending release. Filled with glitchy synths, sharp beat changes and striking cyberpunk-inspired visuals, WDA embraces complete sonic chaos and somehow makes it incredibly addictive.

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7. NMIXX — Heavy Serenade

K-pop group NMIXX return with Heavy Serenade, a bold comeback that once again highlights the group’s signature genre-mixing sound. The track effortlessly shifts between orchestral instrumentals, heavy bass drops and emotionally intense vocal moments, creating a dramatic listening experience from start to finish. Each member gets space to shine vocally, while the comeback’s darker visuals and elegant styling add a theatrical edge to the overall concept.

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8. BoyNextDoor — ddok ddok ddok

BoyNextDoor keep things fun and energetic with ddok ddok ddok, a playful hip-hop-inspired track packed with youthful charm and addictive hooks. Built around the Korean phrase for “knock knock,” the song cleverly transforms the sound of knocking into the driving force of its upbeat production. Leaning fully into the idea of surprise visitors, the group also premiered the music video without prior notice, perfectly matching the track’s theme of unexpected arrivals.

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