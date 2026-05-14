FIFA World Cup anthems ranked: From Shakira’s Waka Waka to Ricky Martin’s The Cup of Life and 2026’s Dai Dai

Some FIFA World Cup songs disappear the moment the tournament ends. Others become part of football history forever. The best World Cup anthems are not always the most technically brilliant songs. They are the ones tied to emotions: late-night match screenings, dramatic penalties, iconic celebrations and summers fans never really move on from. One chorus can instantly remind people of South Africa’s vuvuzelas, Brazil’s chaos, Messi lifting the trophy, or BTS’s Jung Kook opening the Qatar World Cup like it was a stadium-sized concert. FIFA World Cup anthems ranked after Shakira’s Dai Dai.

And while FIFA has given us some unforgettable musical moments over the years, not every anthem has survived the nostalgia test equally well. Here’s our ranking of the most iconic and sometimes confusing FIFA World Cup anthems over the years.