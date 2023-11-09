Korean Girl group NewJeans confirms performing at Billboard Music Awards, eyes top global honours

NewJeans has been confirmed to make their debut performance at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards. With this, the popular South Korean Girl group under HYBE LABELS, managed by its subsidiary ADOR will be making their first performance at the US Awards show. The quintet will compete against some of the top global artists in addition to their much-awaited act in order to clinch the awards they have been nominated for.

NewJeans secures top nominations for 2023 Billboard Music Awards

NewJeans(ADOR)

NewJeans after giving back-to-back hit singles such as Super Shy, Ditto, and ASAP has become one of the fastest-growing fourth-generation K-pop groups. The group consisting of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein is scheduled to perform Super Shy and OMG at the upcoming 2023 Billboard Music Awards. This year, the popular rookie group witnessed five of their songs enter the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

NewJeans has also become the top nominated K-pop group of the year, surpassing all the fellow rookie and senior groups. They have secured an impressive 5 BBMA nods, placing them on par with the Mexican-American group Eslabon Armado. The girl group is up for the top global K-pop artist, top Billboard global (excl. U.S.) artist, top K-pop album for their 2ndEP Get Up, and top global K-pop song for their tracks Ditto and OMG. Meanwhile, there are rumors about FIFTY-FIFTY’s Keena attending the award show, however, no official confirmation for the same has been made yet.

2023 Billboard Music Awards date and venue

The upcoming musical extravaganza, 2023 Billboard Music Awards is scheduled to take place on November 19 at 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (November 20 at 10 a.m. Korean Standard Time and 6:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time).

Performances and award shows will be broadcast live on BBMAs.watch and on Billboard's social media channels. Meanwhile, nine new categories have been added to this year’s award categories lineup including two Afrobeats categories and four K-pop categories. Artists such as Bebe Rexha, David Guetta, and Peso Pluma will be taking the centre stage for the musical night performance.