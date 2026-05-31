‘Like the flick of a switch, he’s gone’: Niall Horan breaks silence on the tragic death of One Direction's Liam Payne

Almost two years after Liam Payne’s tragic death, his former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan has opened up about how he is dealing with the loss. Liam died in 2024 at age 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina, a loss that shook friends and fans everywhere. In a new interview with The Times of London, Niall spoke openly about his grief, his memories, and his close bond with the late singer. He also shared how this deep personal loss is directly influencing his upcoming music.

Moving from denial to acceptance

Niall Horan details grief over One Director's Liam Payne’s tragic death.(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

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Niall Horan shared that he spent time with Liam Payne in Argentina just weeks before he died, making the sudden loss even harder to process. When he first heard the news, he was in complete denial.

“I’m glad of that, it means my last memory of him was happy,” Niall shared. “It still feels surreal. On day one I was, like, ‘Nah, it didn’t happen.’ Our friendship was a bond that was there forever even if we hadn’t seen each other for a while and it’s wild that one day, like the flick of a switch, he’s gone.”

Even now, the reality of the tragedy still feels hard to believe at times. Niall emphasized that despite the passing of time and their separate careers, their bond never truly faded. He also noted that he has stayed in close contact with Liam's family and his former bandmates, as they all continue to support each other through their grief.

Finding comfort in memories

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{{^usCountry}} Even though the loss is deeply painful, Niall Horan shared that thinking of Liam Payne brings a mix of sadness and happy memories. Over time, he has learned to focus on the fun moments they shared during their years in One Direction. “When I think of Liam’s passing, there is sadness, but it also makes me laugh and smirk because of the memories we had. I’ll go to places and think of something stupid in a hotel or something random that makes me laugh… We always had good fun in Australia because we were able to get out and go to the beach. Liam wasn’t too bad at surfing. I can barely swim.” Tragic incident that shook the music fans {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even though the loss is deeply painful, Niall Horan shared that thinking of Liam Payne brings a mix of sadness and happy memories. Over time, he has learned to focus on the fun moments they shared during their years in One Direction. “When I think of Liam’s passing, there is sadness, but it also makes me laugh and smirk because of the memories we had. I’ll go to places and think of something stupid in a hotel or something random that makes me laugh… We always had good fun in Australia because we were able to get out and go to the beach. Liam wasn’t too bad at surfing. I can barely swim.” Tragic incident that shook the music fans {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The tragic news of Liam Payne’s death in Buenos Aires deeply shocked the global music community. According to Argentinian authorities, hotel staff called emergency services after the singer allegedly began acting erratically and damaging his room. Shortly after, he fell from his third-floor balcony into the hotel’s courtyard. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tragic news of Liam Payne’s death in Buenos Aires deeply shocked the global music community. According to Argentinian authorities, hotel staff called emergency services after the singer allegedly began acting erratically and damaging his room. Shortly after, he fell from his third-floor balcony into the hotel’s courtyard. {{/usCountry}}

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An autopsy confirmed that the 31-year-old died instantly from severe internal and external injuries caused by the fall. Toxicology reports later revealed alcohol, cocaine, and antidepressants in his system. Investigators concluded that he was not fully aware of his surroundings, leading prosecutors to rule out suicide and state that he likely fell while semi-conscious or entirely unconscious.

A tribute through music

Alongside reflecting on grief, Niall is shaping his emotions into his upcoming music. His next album, Dinner Party, releases on June 5, 2026, and features a tribute track for Liam titled End of an Era. The song is a deeply personal farewell built on their long history together as bandmates and friends.

Niall believes Liam would have connected strongly with the track because it fits his musical taste. He noted that he thinks it is his type of song, adding that Liam liked Coldplay and loved tracks that went somewhere, like One Direction's You & I.

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