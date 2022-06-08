Nick Jonas agrees with fan who said it was wrong to film him in injured state, gives update on health

Singer Nick Jonas has given his fans an update on his health after he sustained injuries while playing softball over the weekend. Taking to Twitter, a fan re-shared a brief clip of Nick limping while walking to the emergency section of the hospital from his car. The video also showed his brother-musician Kevin Jonas accompanying him. Kevin was also seen gesturing the person recording the video not to do so. (Also Read | Nick Jonas limps into emergency room after softball game injury; fans ask him to stop making Priyanka Chopra worry)

Sharing the clip, the fan wrote, "It is so wrong to film this but anyways I hope he’s okay! @nickjonas." Nick responded, "Yeah it is for sure… but I’m doing much better! Always good to be %100 sure! Can’t wait for this weekend in Vegas for round two!"

Nick Jonas responded to a fan.

Several fans agreed that it was wrong to film him when he was in distress. A person tweeted, "This is stupid that you were being recorded at a distressful time so disrespectful. I hope you are doing well though and I hope everything is ok love you." Another fan wrote, "So glad you are okay!! You definitely deserve your privacy though. But super sweet to see Kevin there helping you out. We love and care about you guys so much."

A tweet read, "Glad u okay. Relax Nick and love on your daughter. Big fan of u and Priyanka." "I love how Kevin goes into Big Bro mode. Us oldest siblings will do anything for our little siblings," commented another person. "I’m so glad you feel better. Some rest should help still. Love you! Keep killing it at Vegas," commented another fan.

Earlier, Page Six shared the video and reported that Nick was several innings into a softball game when he appeared to be injured with the ball. Nick is often seen playing softball with his friends and family on weekends. His wife, actor Priyanka Chopra was spotted alongside Nick earlier during his softball matches.

Meanwhile, Priyanka attended a Bulgari launch event in Paris recently. She was also joined by actor Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK singer Lisa. Nick and Priyanka embraced parenthood in January this year, with the birth of their first daughter Malti Marie.

