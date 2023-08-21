Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas reveals love for paneer and dosa, internet reacts: ‘As south Indian I’m happy...’

In an old interview, Priyanka Chopra had said that husband-singer Nick Jonas' 'favourite Indian food is any kind of paneer'. Now, Nick himself has opened up about the Indian dishes he likes to eat, during an interaction with content creator Rebecca Tandon. The singer has been touring North America and performing at Jonas Brothers concerts. He was recently in Toronto. Also read: Nick Jonas reacts after someone from audience hurls bra at him during New York concert Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pose for a photoshoot during a recent Jonas Brothers concert.

In the clip with Nick Jonas that she posted on Instagram, Rebecca asked him, "I want to know what is your favourite Indian food?" In response, he said, “I like paneer, lamb biryani, and dosa, I like dosa." She shared their video, which was taken backstage during a recent Jonas Brothers show, along with the caption, “Had to ask an important question as an Indian and a FAN girl of @nickjonas...”

Reactions to Nick Jonas' video

"If I were him, I would answer 'my wife' Priyanka Chopra," joked an Instagram user, commenting on Rebecca's Instagram Reels. Another person wrote, "He knows dosa y’all (you all). As a south Indian I’m happy for the recognition." A third person commented, "If it's not butter chicken, I am satisfied with the answer. But this dude said dosa, and now I'm impressed." A comment also read, "Nick Jonas: Desi approved."

The video was also shared on a fan page along with the caption, "Hey jiju (brother-in-law)!" Reacting to it, an Instagram user wrote, "Like he's all over India with his choices OMG (oh my God)." One more said, "Nick loves Indian food. Good to know, good job Priyanka. Love you guys."

Earlier this year, after Nick's song Maan Meri Jaan with singer and rapper King was released, many had praised him for crooning in Hindi in the track.

Priyanka on Nick's favourite Indian food

Priyanka and Nick married in Rajasthan in December 2018. They welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January last year. In a 2021 interview with IMDb, Priyanka Chopra answered fans' questions, where she had revealed her favourite Indian meal and how she missed it after moving to Los Angeles.

She had said, “Well, my favourite Indian food is homemade Indian food. I just love roti, dal, you know the everyday stuff that I miss tremendously.” She was also asked a question about Nick Jonas's favourite Indian food, to which Priyanka had replied, “I think Nick's favourite Indian food is any kind of paneer.”

