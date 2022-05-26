Nick Jonas looks back at ‘wild’ journey of welcoming daughter with Priyanka Chopra, calls it a 'magical season'

Nick Jonas recently opened up about the experience of becoming a father for the first time. Nick welcomed his daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, with his wife Priyanka Chopra through surrogacy earlier this year. He said that it's been a magical journey for him and Priyanka. Also Read| Priyanka Chopra hosts party at LA home for manager, dances to live dhol as Nick Jonas looks on

However, Nick noted that the journey has also been a wild one. Malti had to spend over three months in the Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) before they could bring her home.

The singer-songwriter, best known for being one-third of the pop trio, Jonas Brothers, was promoting his upcoming show Dancing With Myself at The Kelly Clarkson Show when he received congratulations on becoming a father. In response, he said, "It's pretty wild."

Looking at the picture of Malti he and Priyanka had shared on Mother's Day, in which they had her face concealed with a white heart sticker, Nick said, "She has got a little heart face. She is the best, it's just been a magical season of our lives and also pretty wild. But it's a blessing to have her home, and it's wonderful."

Nick had previously revealed that his parents are also thrilled after becoming grandparents. He told NBC, "It's a huge family now, my brothers got kids, Jonas family keeps growing. My parents are thrilled- grandparents of now four beautiful granddaughters." Nick's brother Kevin Jonas has two daughters with his wife Danielle Jonas- Valentina Angelina and Alena Rose. Joe Jonas also has a daughter Willa with his wife- actor Sophie Turner, and they are currently expecting their second child.

Priyanka had spoken about Malti's tough hospital journey in her Mother's Day post. The actor wrote, "On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."

