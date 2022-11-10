Nick Jonas says travelling with daughter Malti Marie is ‘pretty funny’: The amount of stuff you need…

In a recent interview, Nick Jonas talked about how travelling with his baby girl has been a different kind of experience. Nick and Priyanka Chopra welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January. Saying that ‘travel is definitely different now’, Nick joked about ‘the amount of stuff you need’ when travelling with a baby. The singer-actor added it was ‘pretty funny’. Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome baby via surrogate, says ‘we are overjoyed to confirm’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nick and Priyanka Chopra married in 2018, and welcome their first child via surrogacy this year. Nick has spoken about the ‘wonder of looking for places’ he’s been to many times through his daughter’s eyes. He added ‘it has been a pretty amazing experience.'

“I mean, travel is definitely different now… I think part of that is, you know, just the amount of stuff you need. It's pretty funny. But, also, the wonder of looking for places you've been to a million times but seeing it through different eyes, right? It's really special. It has been a pretty amazing experience for us,” Nick told Travel + Leisure recently in a recent interview as he opened up about what it was like travelling with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last month, Nick and Priyanka celebrated their first Diwali with daughter Malti Marie. The two had shared photos on Instagram from the beautiful celebrations at their Los Angeles home, where Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra and the couple’s friends had joined the festivities. "Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my (heart emoji). Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all," Nick had captioned his post. The family wore matching pink and white outfits for their Diwali celebrations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Priyanka had shared cute pictures of herself and Malti Marie as the mother-daughter visited New York. "Our first trip to the big (apple emoji)," the actor had captioned the post. Priyanka was in the city to speak at a conference at the United Nations General Assembly as an UNICEF ambassador. While both Nick and Priyanka often share pictures of their travels with Malti Marie on social media, they never show their daughter’s face, which they cover with various emojis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON