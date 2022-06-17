Nick Jonas wishes 'incredible mother-in-law' Madhu Chopra on birthday; fans say, 'love their friendship'. See pic

Nick Jonas shared an unseen picture with his mother-in-law Madhu Chopra to wish her on her birthday. Hours after Priyanka Chopra penned a birthday post for her mother on Instagram, Nick also took to his Instagram Stories to wish his ‘incredible mother-in-law’. Also Read| Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of daughter Malti Marie in birthday post for 'nani' Madhu Chopra. See pic

Sharing a picture of him and Madhu, Nick wrote, "Happy birthday to my incredible mother-in-law @drmadhuakhourichopra." The picture revealed that not only Priyanka, but her mother Madhu also cheers for Nick at his softball matches. The musician was in his softball jersey, posing next to his mother-in-law, who smiled for the camera.

Nick Jonas wishes Madhu Chopra on birthday.

The picture soon surfaced on fan pages on Instagram, where fans praised the bond between Nick and Madhu. A fan wrote, "A very Loving son-in-law to his Mother-in-law…!!! Happiest Birthday Grandma @drmadhuakhourichopra …!!! God’s Blessings to the whole family…!!!" Another commented, "Awww so sweet. Love their friendship. Happy Birthday to you."

Nick also left a heart-eyes emoji and birthday cake emoji, when wife Priyanka shared a birthday post for her mother on Thursday. Priyanka had shared a glimpse of her five-month-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas as she wished Madhu on their behalf.

Sharing a picture of the three of them together, the actor wrote, "Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I’ve seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani. " In another reel, Priyanka shared pictures and videos of Madhu, which also showed the birthday girl dancing. She captioned the video, "Happy Birthday Mama."

Priyanka and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter in January through surrogacy, but they had to wait for 100 days before they could bring her home as she was born premature. Priyanka opened up about Malti's hospitalisation in an Instagram post on Mother's Day, where she expressed happiness about bringing her home.

