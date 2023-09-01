Nicki Minaj drops new song “Last Time I Saw You” ahead of Pink Friday 2 release

Nicki Minaj has given her fans a taste of her upcoming album Pink Friday 2, which is a sequel to her 2010 debut Pink Friday.

(FILES) US rapper Nicki Minaj is on the cover of Todays Hits and New Music Daily on Apple Music #LastTimeISawYou (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, the “Tusa” singer released a new track called “Last Time I Saw You”, which is a nostalgic and emotional song about a lost love.

The song is the latest single from Minaj, who had a huge hit last year with “Super Freaky Girl”, a song that sampled Rick James’ classic “Super Freak”. She also dropped another track, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze”, in March this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In “Last Time I Saw You”, Minaj sings about the regrets she has over a past relationship, and how she wishes she could have done things differently.

She croons in the chorus, “I wish I’d hugged you tighter the last time that I saw you/I wish I didn’t waste precious time the night when I called you/I wish I remembered to say I’d do anything for you/Maybe I pushed you away because I thought that I’d bore you.”

The Trinidadian native teased the song on Instagram earlier this month, posting a picture of herself posing for the cover art while the song’s intro played in the background. She later thanked her fans for their positive feedback on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. She also revealed that her favorite part of the song was the last 30 seconds, and that she couldn’t wait for them to hear the whole thing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Minaj’s fans will have to wait a little longer for Pink Friday 2, though. The album was originally set to come out on Oct. 20, but Minaj announced that she had pushed it back to Nov. 17.

ALSO READ| Netflix’s One Piece breaks the curse of live-action anime adaptations with 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes

She did not give a specific reason for the delay, but hinted that it was related to “some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time.”

Pink Friday 2 will be Minaj’s fifth studio album, and the follow-up to 2018’s Queen.

In 2021, she reissued her 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty, and in 2020, she released a compilation album called Queen Radio: Volume 1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}