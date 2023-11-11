NOBODY: Artist lineup from (G)I-DLE, Aespa and IVE revealed

NOBODY ain't just a single, it might be THE BEST single after its release as it features the who and who of the K-pop industry.

The three members participating in the single from the three K-bands have been revealed!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As reported before, (G)I-DLE, Aespa, and IVE have decided to collaborate on an upcoming single NOBODY. Previously a trailer of the upcoming track had been released, giving the fans a little cookie of information about it.

However, now the time has come. The three members participating in the single from the three K-bands have been revealed!

The first member to be revealed is Soyeon, a singer and rapper, from the South Korean girl band (G)I-DLE. The songwriter is responsible for some of the group's most incredible tunes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The second artist partaking in the musical creation is Liz from IVE. The musician who took her stage name inspired by Elizabeth's character from Pride and Prejudice is the vocalist of the four-member group.

The third and final member was revealed recently and it is none other than Winter from Aespa. She is known for her vocals and dancing abilities within the group.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On November 6, M:USB released an exciting trailer for the upcoming single on their YouTube channel revealing that the three iconic K-girl bands were collaborating with each other. However, what was a mystery until recently was which one member from the three groups would be a part of the collaboration. With the members cleared, the song will be released soon on November 16.

SOCIAL MEDIA REACTION

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"damn, my 3 biases will collaborate🥹🥰" commented a fan under the announcement post on X.

"This about to be the best subunit in kpop🙏🏼" added another.

"COLLAB OF THE CENTURY ON THE WAY," quipped another fan.

Solo fans of the stars have also left no time to celebrate their bias's achievement:

"so happy for Soyeon🥰my bias will shine, i feel it✨" wrote a fan of the (G)I-DLE member Jeon Soyeon.

“Thank you for finally making something for Liz she deserves it so bad !” added another for Lize from IVE.

"Can't wait to see My Girl 🤩 Winter Deserve It 🔥" commented a fan for Winter from Aespa.