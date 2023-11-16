NOBODY out now: (G)I-DLE's Soyeon, Aespa's Winter and IVE's Liz have created a ‘bop,’ claim fans

If there's any K-pop collaboration that could steal the hearts of fans worldwide, it's this one for sure!

(G)I-DLE's Soyeon, Aespa's Winter and IVE's Liz, collaborated on the single NOBODY in order to advocate the vision for the 2030 Busan World Expo. The three icons join hands in the track released today, November 16, with their peculiar vocals and dazzling charisma.

NOBODY: Soyeon, Winter and Liz

The much-awaited track has stolen the hearts of many already as it features three of the top singing icons from the South Korean music industry together in a song. The song reaches powerful heights with the singers pitching with their niches- Soyeon with her rapping prowess, Liz with her ranging vocals and Winter with her never-ending charisma. Laden with a retro vibe and classic trumpet tunes, the song is surely a hit.

Easy choreography and sparkles in the hues of golden, black and silver give the music video a dazzling appearance.

Here's the music video:

NOBODY: Social Media Reaction

Fans all over the internet have gone wild with the song's release and have left no time in pouring out love for the three artists. Read some appreciating comments below:

“winter, soyeon, and liz did their big one with nobody this song is a bop” wrote a fan on X.

“when 3 mothers meet up to maximize their joint motherhood” added another.

“this being the best part of the song mother soyeon will never not serve,” “serving you vocals and visual at the same time!! LIZ SLAYED SO MUCH,” and “Winter really has the most beautiful vocal tome I have ever heard in kpop, and I'm not even lying or exaggerating,” wrote various fans appreciating the individual styles of the singers.

What's latest: (G)-IDLE, Aespa, and IVE

(G)-IDLE made their comeback with an all-English album HEAT, which entered the Billboard 200.

Aespa recently released their comeback album DRAMA on November 10, which has been receiving praise worldwide.

IVE as well, made their comeback on October 13 with the album I'VE MINE.

