Nora Fatehi, Honey Singh's Body Roll music video identical to Love Death + Robots? Internet calls it 'full fledged copy'

This weekend, actor Nora Fatehi and rapper Honey Singh collaborated for the music video of their new song, Body Roll. The video, which was released on YouTube on Saturday, has since amassed 2 million views on the platform and several more on Instagram. The dreamlike video shows Nora, dressed in jewels, emerging from a lake and attempting to entice a soldier. But fans noted that the visuals, costumes, and even picturisation of the first part of the video were very similar to Jibaro, an acclaimed episode from the Netflix show Love, Death + Robots.

Body Roll and Jibaro similarities

Nora Fatehi's Body Roll music video has visual similarities with Jibaro, an episode of Love, Death + Robots.

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Body Roll opens with a man, dressed in medieval clothing, running towards a lake in a forest. As he drinks water, we see he is decked out in jewels and has tattoos. At that moment, he notices a woman emerge from the lake. She is dressed in gold with elaborate headgear and tattoos. This is followed by a dance number with Nora surrounded by backup dancers.

Jibaro, the ninth episode of the third season of Netflix's Love, Death + Robots, streamed in 2022. It followed a lone surviving conquistador somewhere deep in the Amazon jungle, escaping a siren-like entity. The siren was dressed in all gold and emerged from a lake, while the conquistador had tattoos and piercings, with many fans calling the costumes and settings too similar to ignore.

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{{^usCountry}} The internet reacts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The internet reacts {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As soon as the video was released on YouTube, many social media users commented on the similarities: “It's giving 'Jibaro' from Love, Death and Robots... But love the twist!!!,” one wrote in the comments. Another added, “The visuals are copied from Love, Death and Robots from Netflix.” Others were harsher in their assessment of the ‘inspiration’ for the song’s visuals. “Copy cats can't create original,” declared one YouTube comment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As soon as the video was released on YouTube, many social media users commented on the similarities: “It's giving 'Jibaro' from Love, Death and Robots... But love the twist!!!,” one wrote in the comments. Another added, “The visuals are copied from Love, Death and Robots from Netflix.” Others were harsher in their assessment of the ‘inspiration’ for the song’s visuals. “Copy cats can't create original,” declared one YouTube comment. {{/usCountry}}

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A content creator, Filmy Sonia, shared side-by-side comparisons of the two videos on her Instagram account on Sunday, eliciting more responses. "I just saw the teaser, and I felt like it isn't this Jibaro? And it sure was a full-fledged copy," one comment read. Some, however, defended the visuals, saying they were 'inspired'. But one Instagrammer argued, "Calling something 'inspired' is hard to digest when Bollywood has a history of copying. It really makes me mad when original art is copied with no credits given. And to what extent can you be inspired so as to copy the whole sequence??"

All about Jibaro

Created by Tim Miller, Love, Death + Robots is an animated anthology series that tells separate stories about technology, horror, fantasy, and even comedy. Most episodes are adaptations of short stories. Jibaro, a 17-minute episode, appears in the third season. Directed by Alberto Mielgo, it featured Girvan 'Swirv' Bramble in the titular role. The episode received near-universal acclaim from critics and fans upon its 2022 release.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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