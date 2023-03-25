While he originally hails from Indore, musician Osho Jain has been based in Mumbai for over five years. Performing in the city, he says, is special. “Whenever I play in Mumbai everything feels easy, it’s like home. There are faces that I keep seeing again and again in every show. It is very comforting,” he shares.

Osho Jain calls ‘commercial music scene weird’: Singers who are on top should definitely raise their voices

The indie artist has a loyal fan base, courtesy his genre-bending tracks. While many find solace in his music, he finds it on stage. “I’ve always been more of a performer rather than a recording artist,” he says, as he talks about performing on stage. “For me, building that connection with the audience is important.People can listen to the music online but once they are there for your live performance they should be with you in the end. And that is what I try. I feel like I’m in the cloud. I’m with each and every one of them. I want to get as close to them as possible,” he elaborates.

For others tickets selling could be a parameter of a successful gig, however, for Jain, it’s an out-of-body experience. “When you have a good show, there are a couple of moments or sometimes the entire show is full of those moments - when you are just looking at things from an outside perspective. While you are working this beautiful thing is happening and then you suddenly are back into your body. These are micro moments, but I really crave them,” the Khud Se singer explains.

The 27-year-old songster says he often looks for meaning and depth in everything whether it’s a stage performance or a song. That is one of the reasons he has also maintained a bit of distance from commercial music. “For me, it’s more about energy. I’m not doing music just to get famous. For me it’s accepting myself. That’s why I don’t do a lot of gigs and stuff. I don’t want to work on something which is just for the commercial. It has to have some sort of emotion and depth to it. What’s the point in making a song like a product?” he shares.

While that is one reason behind his frigidity towards commercial music, the other is that he finds it “very weird”. “I have made demos for a few projects and worked on them for almost a year. Later it didn’t work out. The sad part is that they (makers) don’t give you an amount for those demos. I feel bad for the hardcore singers who don’t even get paid for singing songs. Singers who are on top and doing these commercial music, they should definitely raise their voices and talk about these things openly. The commercial music scene is very weird and there are no proper guidelines. So, I think it’s better to create your own. Then if people want they can take your music for their films,” he signs off.

Catch it live:

What: Sauce

When: March 26

Time: 12pm onwards

Where: BayviewLawns, Mazgaon