Palak Muchhal, Mithoon host wedding reception, Rubina Dilaik, Rupali Ganguly, Aditya Narayan with wife Shweta attend

Singer Palak Muchhal and music composer Mithoon hosted a star-studded wedding reception on Sunday. From singers to music composers and music directors were in attendance at the party. Among those spotted were also actors Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik and singer-host Aditya Narayan with wife Shweta Agarwal. Also read: Palak Muchhal, Mithoon wedding: Pre-wedding festivities kickstart with haldi and mehendi ceremonies. See pics

Palak and Mithoon shared a few pictures of themselves as bride and groom on Instagram, and wrote, “Aaj hum do sadev ke liye ek huye (today we two have become one). And forever begins.”

Palak was in her red and golden wedding lehenga and bridal jewellery as she arrived hand in hand with Mithoon, who changed his sherwani to an ivory outfit for the reception.

Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Sonu Nigam, Vishesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt at Mithoon and Palak Muchhal's wedding reception. (Varinder Chawla)

Sonu Kakkar, Rashami Desai, Rupali Ganguly with son, Daisy Shah at at Mithoon and Palak Muchhal's wedding reception. (Varinder Chawla)

Singer Udit Narayan attended the bash with wife Deepika, son Aditya Narayan and daughter-in-law Shweta. Rashami Desai of Bigg Boss 13 fame arrived in a pastel anarkali, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina was seen in a fusion green outfit with husband Abhinav in a henna green blazer and black pants. Singer Sonu Kakkar was seen in a maroon and golden lehenga while actor Daisy Shah was in a red and golden anarkali. Actor Rupali Ganguly attended the wedding reception with son Rudransh. She was in a light green saree.

Singers Kailash Kher, Sonu Nigam, Armaan Malik and Shaan, comedian Zakir Khan, filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar, Mukesh Bhatt and son Vishesh Bhatt, Bhushan Kumar with sister Tulsi Kumar and actor Nihar Pandya with wife Neeti Mohan attended the wedding reception.

Palak Muchhal is a playback singer, who has sung several memorable songs in multiple languages. She has sung for films like Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Aashiqui 2, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kaabil and Baaghi 2. Mithoon is a successful music composer known for hit songs like Tum Hi Ho and Sanam Re.

