This is a very good time for independent music. People have been receiving it with all their heart: Palak Muchhal

music

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 12:54 IST

Singer Palak Muchhal calls herself an out-and-out Bollywood playback singer. But with indie music also taking up the equal amount of attention space among listeners today, she wanted to try her hand at it, too. So, she has released a new single titled Tu Hai Toh, in collaboration with her brother Palash Muchhal, and Ash King. The song, which has crossed 1.2 million views on YouTube in less than four days of its release, is a particularly special project for Palak. “I have written the lyrics for this song, and it is for Palash’s new label, which is why it’s very exciting. When it comes to picking singles, I am pretty choosy. I have been working in Bollywood primarily and singles are a still a world that I am trying to explore. I keep writing lyrics for Palash, but not professionally. But when I wrote this song, he said he wanted to use this song for his music label. So, I said go ahead and since this is a very good time for independent music because people are receiving it with all their heart, it’s a good time to come up with something like this,” says Palak.

The Kaun Tujhe (M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story; 2016) singer has sung several songs in Bengali, Kannada and Telugu films. But when she came to Mumbai, to become a playback singer, she knew absolutely nobody in the industry. “I come from Indore, a small town. When I came to Mumbai, I didn’t know anybody, I was an absolute newcomer who was ready to do all the hard work required to become a playback singer. But when I came here, I was fortunate enough to have met Salman Khan sir in the first week of me coming to Mumbai. So, that kind of protected me from the struggle that I would have had to do otherwise. As soon as I met him, he told me that I would sing a song in his film. But for Salman sir to belive in somebody who was an outsider and give me a chance was a very big thing,” says Palak, who sang Laapata (Ek Tha Tiger; 2012) in the first couple of years of coming to Mumbai.

The singer adds that everyone has their own experiences but she can only speak for herself. “Even when I got a chance to sing in Aashiqui 2 (2013), I was a complete newcomer. Yet, they trusted my talent and I have always been blessed to keep getting projects. I don’t think nepotism has affected me at all but there are people and I don’t completely deny that. But if I speak for myself, I have not faced anything like that, I have been absolutely lucky,” she concludes.