Papon: Needed my kids to be healthy, away from gadgets hence we went on road trips

Papon has been on the road for a long time with his family, and he misses that now that he is back to his Mumbai apartment. During the pandemic, the singer had took off to Goa and rented a house there, instead of being locked inside an apartment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We all drove, leaving the life which was limited to home. I needed my kids to be okay health wise, with fresh air. I drove to Goa, as it was safe, took a house on rent with no plan about how long we will be there. We stayed there for five-six months. It was a very basic life,” reveals the 45-year-old.

He was glad that his kids were away from technology. He goes on to add, “My kids saw things like fishing in a pond next to our house, got the village feel and enjoyed it. They were suddenly away from their tablet PCs and iPads. Then we went to Guwahati, and Shillong for two months. There were different cultures, different food, and no luxury. For real happiness, you don’t need that, but good weather, clear skies, basic food and meeting different people.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Papon, turning a year older today, is currently awaiting the release of his singles. Confessing that he is a birthday person, the singer says, “Birthdays are special with my special people around. Sometimes we party, sometimes we go to special places like a forest, deep into the woods, or it is just a quite affair with my family. It is difficult to recall any one particular birthday memory. A few years back, we happened to be somewhere a little out of Jodhpur for a show, it was a night festival. It was out in the desert with camels, it was a really special birthday. We had the best audience, my band and family had also traveled with me.”