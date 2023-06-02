Paramore’s Memorable Performance in NYC Full of Surprises for the Fans

The renowned American rock band, Paramore, performed at New York City’s Madison Square Garden for the This is Why Tour in support of their 6th studio album that was released in February, 2023.

Paramore rock band members.(Twitter)

This Is Why Album Cover (wikimedia)

The concert opened with Bloc Party, the English rock band whose setlist consisted of songs pulled from throughout their discography. The band was accompanied by Genesis Owusu, an Australian musician. He was praised by Brooklyn Vegan for his, “memorable set that made instant fans of the crowd”.

Paramore’s dynamic performance consisted of songs ranging from all-time favorites to new releases including All I Wanted much to the delight of the fans. The song was released in 2009 but never performed live till October, 2022 for the festival, When We Were Young.

Fan Reacts to Live Performance of All I Want

Lead singer Haley Williams had the crowd enraptured by her clear vocals and exuberant spirit. In a moment of assertiveness, the singer called out two fans whose fight disrupted the show. The band paused in the middle of playing the song Figure 8 as Hayley kicked the two out. Paramore has been adamant in the past about the safety of their fans during concerts. “Both of you need to find somewhere else to take care of that shit because that’s not happening here.”, Williams shouted from the stage. The band then resumed the show, taking Figure 8 from the top.

To the fans pleasant surprise, Lil Uzi Vert appeared with his fresh take on Paramore’s Misery Business. The rapper has been a long time fan of the band and even stated that his dream collaboration was Haley Williams. “There’s no one better than Haley Williams”, he told Complex.

Reaction to Lil Uzi Vert Collab

The tour will continue till August 2, 2023 with the last performance being in Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul. The upcoming performance is on June 2, 2023 in Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Dates for Paramore Tour (Pitchfork)

