Playboi Carti unveils music video for new track 2024 co-produced by Kanye West | Watch

American rapper and singer Jordan Terrell Carter, better known by his stage name Playboi Carti recently released an all-new song 2024. On Thursday, December 14, Carti unveiled the music video for his latest single. It is co-produced by Kanye West, Ojvolta, and Earl on the Beat. Although 2024 came out as a surprise release, Carti previously teased the single on Instagram earlier on Thursday.

Playboi Carti drops new single 2024

The 27-year-old rapper's last full-length studio album was Whole Lotta Red, which came out in 2020. Carti's next album is expected to be released next year, however, its details are currently under wraps. The buzz around his upcoming album started shortly after the release of Carti's second studio album. On March 10, 2021, the Love Hurts rapper took to Instagram to announce his plans for a third album.

Earlier this year, during his set on day one of Rolling Loud California, Carti performed an unreleased track- Rockstar, which is speculated to be a part of his upcoming. Meanwhile, in September, another unreleased song titled Killers was leaked online. The leaked track is considered the lead single of Carti's upcoming album. Other tracks which are expected to make the tracklist for the new album include- Pop Out, I'm Not Playing, Different Day, Tundra, and 2024.

Fans excited for Playboi Carti's new song 2024

Carti's latest song has left social media buzzing with excitement over his forthcoming album. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “The music sounds interesting, but the outfit looks like a dark witch. Yet another fan on YouTube quipped, “I was a alcoholic, abusive and single father of 9 but as soon as I heard this beautiful and exquisite piece of art I am flabbergasted. I am now a governor, astronaut and a self made millionaire. Thank you Carti.”

