Prashant Ingole on getting into indie music space: I am not an opportunist, I go by the flow

A lot of people found the pandemic as a time to focus on their independent music work, including lyricist Prashant Ingole.

He has curated a 10 song album written, composed and produced by him in this past couple of years. He has collaborated with Russian artist Angel Levada for it.

“I am not an opportunist, I go by the flow. I was working on many songs and I realised why not release them instead of just making them and now since the platforms were releasing songs and it’s very easy to reach the audience in any corner,” he says.

Ingole, who has penned hit songs in films like Race 2, Bajirao Mastani and Mary Kom, says the pandemic has been just as a routine as before for him.

“I am a recluse sitting at home most of the time with rare friends. The best companion for me is music and movies. That is what I did during this Covid time, worked on a few scripts, wrote hundreds of songs and made a few of them. It gave me the opportunity to explore music and try out a few new things,” the musician adds.

The ill effects of pandemic on the music industry are also something that people worry will linger on.

“Yes, it’s too sad to see how the world has come to a standstill with Covid,” admits Ingole, while adding, “The money circle stopped due to quarantine or being at home for the first part. I am happy that things have started moving. And yes there are such phases in life which are unexpected and inevitable we should be ready for.”

Work-wise even his schedule is looking up, shares Ingole while revealing that there are two big movies lined up with a few songs that are super explosive.

“Besides that I am coming up as a writer-director for my debut Marathi feature film in which I have composed and written the lyrics too which I am hoping to have it released mid next year. Life is explosive and I can’t afford to let the fireworks go unheard,” he ends.