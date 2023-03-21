Priyanka Chopra said 'you're doing the right thing': King on Maan Meri Jaan new version with Nick Jonas

Rapper King, who recently collaborated with singer Nick Jonas on a new version of his song, titled Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife), said Priyanka Chopra reassured him that he was doing the 'right thing'. King recalled how he talked to Priyanka on FaceTime, while him and Nick spoke about their song. He called her 'humble' and 'sweet', and opened up about how she supported his collaboration with Nick. Also read: Nick Jonas releases his version of Maan Meri Jaan; fans get goosebumps hearing him sing in Hindi

Priyanka Chopra spoke to King about his collaboration with Nick Jonas.

Earlier this month, Nick Jonas and King dropped a new version of the rapper's Hindi song Maan Meri Jaan. Although, much of the lyrics sung by King in the new song are in Hindi and are the same as the original, it also featured English vocals from Nick. Ever since the song was released on March 10, fans could not stop talking about Nick's love for Priyanka's homeland India, and praised him for singing in Hindi at one point in the song.

In a new interview to ET Canada, King spoke about his FaceTime conversation with Priyanka Chopra. He said, “So, the day this track (Maan Meri Jaan) was about to release, Nick sent me a text and he was like, ‘Bro, let’s FaceTime,’ and I was like, ‘Okay, okay.’ And he called me up and we were talking and just appreciating each other’s hard work and everything and he just literally did this [changes phone’s angle] and said, ‘You can speak to Priyanka.’ She was sitting just next to him. I was like, ‘Is it really happening?'”

Speaking about Priyanka, the rapper revealed what she told him during their chat, "She was so sweet and she’s so humble. She has been a great engine of motivation to me. I look up to her because she broke the Indian and Western thing and created a bridge as an artist. And she’s a phenomenal actress. I’ve been a fan since day one. She said that ‘You are doing the right thing. This is the right moment to get on the map to do it right. And this is the perfect time.’ And we were discussing all the indie songs back then, all the OG bands that we had back then in the late nineties and 2000s music. So, it was full of love, appreciation and music. The conversation was great.”

King, also known as Arpan Kumar Chandel, release his first song Tu Aake Dekhle in 2020. However, it was last year that he grabbed attention of fans around the world with his song Maan Meri Jaan. Last year, King had also made his Bollywood debut with his song Sahi Galat, which was featured in Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2.

