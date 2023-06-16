Raatan Lambiyaan singer Asees Kaur to tie the knot with Goldie Sohel on June 17: 'Exciting times ahead'

Singers Asees Kaur and Goldie Sohel are all set to tie the knot in Mumbai this month. In a new interview, Asees spoke about her plans after their wedding. As per a new report, the pre-wedding festivities have already started. The celebrations are expected to be an intimate affair with a selective guest list comprising the couple's close family and friends. (Also Read | Bride-to-be Asees Kaur: My parents are busy planning the wedding while I am focusing on my singing work)

Asees and Goldie's engagement

Asees Kaur got engaged to Goldie Sohel in January this year.

Asees announced her engagement to Goldie earlier this year. On Instagram in January, Asees shared a photo of the duo sitting inside a gurdwara. She posted the photo with a red heart, an infinity symbol and nazar amulet emojis.

Asees and Goldie's wedding

As per news agency ANI, Asees and Goldie will get married on June 17. She told ANI, "Life has come to a beautiful full circle for me this year. Who knew that studio sessions around a heartbreak song would eventually lead to one of the most beautiful love stories of my life. The entire credit for the planning and preparation of our wedding goes to my sister Deedar since Goldie and I have been very occupied with our professional commitments."

She also added, "Post the wedding we will be travelling to Amritsar to pay our respects at the Golden Temple. We will go on our honeymoon post my show in London next month. Not only is this my debut show at a massive arena in the UK but it's also my first live show after my marriage which makes it even more special for me. I'll be debuting my Sufi set and also paying a homage to Sidhu Moosewala. Exciting times ahead."

Asees revealed how they fell in love

Earlier this year, speaking with Hindustan Times, Asees revealed that she fell in love with Sohel while working on I Don’t Give A. She had said, “I am in the most beautiful phase of my life. I have been looking for love for such a long time now. It has been a beautiful journey till now."

Asees had also added, "It is amazing that we were working on a heartbreak song and we fell in love with the same person. Everybody is very happy when they fall in love and I am also very happy. It is special.” Asees is known for singing the superhit romantic track Raatan Lambiyaan, from the 2020 film Shershaah.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.