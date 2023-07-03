Guru Purnima: My father was my guru, says Rahul Sharma

For santoor player Rahul Sharma, his late father, santoor legend Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, was his “guiding light and musical guru”. He shares, “My father not only taught me the santoor from my childhood, but also revealed the little nuances of Indian classical music. Though I miss his physical presence, he remains omnipresent through his teachings.”

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma and Rahul Sharma (HT Photo)

Talking about the relationship he shared with his guru, Rahul says, “I was not only his disciple but also his son, so it was a blessing. But it was imperative to balance the role and tread with caution. I had to learn to not replicate his work. I had to learn to improvise and be more creative. My early years were spent travelling the world with my father and guru.“

Ask if there’s a quality that he imbibed from his guru and Rahul shares, “I am proud to have spread his message of the santoor throughout the world in various genres of music. The santoor began its journey through him from the valleys of Jammu & Kashmir and I’m so glad I continue to spread the happiness and peace of music through my santoor.”

Miss my guru

“Indian classical music is deeper than the vast oceans, one continues to learn through each performance, through each raga and though I miss having my guru around, his prescence remains in my music room and on stage.”