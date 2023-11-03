‘Rap Legend’: Fans hail Jeezy's new double album ‘I Might Forgive But I Don’t Forget'
American rapper Jeezy recently released a double album with 29 tracks and fans can't help but hail the artist's talent. Get to know more below.
Jay Wayne Jenkins, popularly known by his stage name Jeezy or Young Jeezy, released his new double album titled ‘I Might Forgive But I Don’t Forget' on Friday, October 11, 2023.
The album marks a significant moment in the American rapper's career as it's launched under his independent label, CTE New World. Earlier he had been signed with Def Jam Recordings in 2004.
The double album features I Might Forgive… produced by ATL Jacob, Ricky Polo, Cubeatz, Hendrix and more while But I Don't Forget has been entirely produced by The J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League.
The 46-year-old rapper stated the album delves into “topics and people that have shaped him both personally and professionally.”
"On both albums, Jeezy reflects on the trauma, obstacles, and personal growth he has experienced on his journey to stardom, success, and independence," added a press release.
Social Media Reactions
Fans of the rapper have taken to social media to appreciate and rave about his latest release hailing him as the “rap legend.”
"Jeezy just dropped a double album with no features and didn’t miss
The new gym bangers were needed
Rap Legend," wrote a user on X.
“Jeezy’s longevity is crazy. Everything he’s dropped this decade has been an AOTY contender,” added another.
"THANK YOU @Jeezy
☃️ Dropped a 29-song album this morning… BANGERS IN THERE" appreciated another.
Here's the tracklist for ‘I Might Forgive But I Don’t Forget':
"I Might Forgive..."
I Might Forgive
My Name
No Complaining
They Don't Love Me
Trust No One
Sad
Couldn't Lose if I Tried
Rewrite History
Never Had a Bad Day in My Life
This Too Shall Pass
Don't Deserve Me
If I'm Being Honest
Don't Cheat
Shine On Me
Keep The Change
"But I Don't Forget"
Delusional
Nothin to Prove
Titanic
Everything About Me Is True
Expectations
Claim to Fame
What I Gotta Do
My Intentions
Never Be a Fan
Sade
Don't Let Up
Since Pac Died
Free Champagne
No Choice