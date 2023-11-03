‘Rap Legend’: Fans hail Jeezy's new double album ‘I Might Forgive But I Don’t Forget'

Jay Wayne Jenkins, popularly known by his stage name Jeezy or Young Jeezy, released his new double album titled ‘I Might Forgive But I Don’t Forget' on Friday, October 11, 2023.

The 46-year-old rapper stated the album delves into “topics and people that have shaped him both personally and professionally.”

The album marks a significant moment in the American rapper's career as it's launched under his independent label, CTE New World. Earlier he had been signed with Def Jam Recordings in 2004.

The double album features I Might Forgive… produced by ATL Jacob, Ricky Polo, Cubeatz, Hendrix and more while But I Don't Forget has been entirely produced by The J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League.

"On both albums, Jeezy reflects on the trauma, obstacles, and personal growth he has experienced on his journey to stardom, success, and independence," added a press release.

Social Media Reactions

Fans of the rapper have taken to social media to appreciate and rave about his latest release hailing him as the “rap legend.”

"Jeezy just dropped a double album with no features and didn’t miss

The new gym bangers were needed

Rap Legend," wrote a user on X.

“Jeezy’s longevity is crazy. Everything he’s dropped this decade has been an AOTY contender,” added another.

"THANK YOU @Jeezy

☃️ Dropped a 29-song album this morning… BANGERS IN THERE" appreciated another.

Here's the tracklist for ‘I Might Forgive But I Don’t Forget':

"I Might Forgive..."

I Might Forgive

My Name

No Complaining

They Don't Love Me

Trust No One

Sad

Couldn't Lose if I Tried

Rewrite History

Never Had a Bad Day in My Life

This Too Shall Pass

Don't Deserve Me

If I'm Being Honest

Don't Cheat

Shine On Me

Keep The Change

"But I Don't Forget"

Delusional

Nothin to Prove

Titanic

Everything About Me Is True

Expectations

Claim to Fame

What I Gotta Do

My Intentions

Never Be a Fan

Sade

Don't Let Up

Since Pac Died

Free Champagne

No Choice